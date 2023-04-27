KPIT Technologies rallies 11% in 2 days, hits new high on strong Q4 results

Also Read Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday Two smallcap stocks touch new highs; have zoomed up to 49% in past 3 months Honda Motorcycle set to join two-wheeler EV race by March next year Honda's EV roadmap: Dedicated factory, first two e-scooter models in a year Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts City Union Bank surges 10% on re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO F&O Expiry: Here's what the options data suggest for Nifty, Bank Nifty Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts; Bajaj Finance rallies 3%, Raymond 7% Here's what the charts suggest for Nifty Realty, Media, Pharma indices

Shares of KPIT Technologies hit a record high of Rs 948.30, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In past two trading days, the stock has soared 11 per cent after the IT firm reported a strong set of earnings for March quarter (Q4FY23) and healthy FY24 guidance. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 946.50, touched on March 31, 2023.KPIT in Q4FY23 reported a constant currency (CC) growth of 8.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) while in dollar terms the revenue grew by 12 per cent QoQ to $123.8 million. In rupee terms the revenue grew by 10.9 per cent QoQ.EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of the company improved by 60 bps QoQ to 19.1 per cent due to revenue growth & operational efficiencies.The company during the quarter added 523 net new employees & LTM attrition. The company during the quarter won TCV of $423 million including TCV of $250 million from Honda.KPIT said the growth led by Strategic Accounts, Middleware and Architecture, Autonomous and Diagnostics. Technica revenues were marginally up as compared to last quarter. Q4FY23 also witnessed strategic new engagement closures, it added.Meanwhile, for FY24 the company has guided for CC revenue growth of 27-30 per cent & EBITDA margin of 19-20 per cent.“We have consistently delivered eleven sequential quarters of healthy growth in revenues and operating profits. On the back of a solid quarter and year performance and basis recent mega engagements and committed spend on software by our Strategic Clients, we are witnessing robust demand and increased visibility for the next 3-4 years,” the management said.