Shares of LG Electronics India fell nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday after its parent, LG Electronics Inc, launched a block deal to sell up to a 2 per cent stake in the company for as much as ₹2,320.5 crore.

The company’s counter at 09:18 AM was trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹1,773 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.15 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock fell 2.9 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹1,765 per share.

The shareholding of LG Electronics Inc in the company would be reduced from 85 per cent to 83 per cent after the sale.

The promoter will sell up to 13.58 million shares of the company through the block deal, representing around 2 per cent of its existing total share capital. The transaction is entirely a secondary sale.

The deal has a floor price of ₹1,709.3 per share, a 6 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,818.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Citigroup Global Markets India and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India are acting as placement agents for the transaction. The promoter will have a lock-in period of 180 days after the sale.