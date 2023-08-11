Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.38%)
65437.52 -250.66
Nifty (-0.43%)
19459.45 -83.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.26%)
5382.70 + 14.10
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
38057.55 + 49.95
Nifty Bank (-0.47%)
44331.40 -210.40
Heatmap

LIC jumps 5% on 14x profit growth in Q1; stock up 21% in 3 months

The company's assets under management (AUM) increased 12.41 per cent YoY to Rs 46.11 trillion as on June 30, compared to Rs 41.02 trillion a year ago

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) rallied 5 per cent to Rs 676 per share on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade, after the company's net profit more-than-doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,543.71 crore in the April-June quarter for fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).
 
So far this calendar year, however, the stock of this life insurer declined 1 per cent, as against an 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Earlier, shares of LIC hit a 52-week low of Rs 530 apiece on March 29, 2023.

In the past three months, meanwhile, shares of LIC surged 21 per cent on the BSE.
 
In the recently concluded quarter, the company's total premium income was flat at Rs 98,363 crore, as against Rs 98,352 crore, in the year-ago period. Group business premium, meanwhile, stood at Rs 35,590 crore in Q1FY24 versus Rs 38,345 crore in Q1FY23.
 
A total of 32 lakh policies were sold in the individual segment in Q1FY24 versus 36 lakh policies sold in the year-ago period.
Persistency ratios on the premium basis in the June-ended quarter were 78.3 per cent for 13th month and 62.73 per cent for 61st month.
 
Besides, assets under management (AUM) increased 12.41 per cent YoY to Rs 46.11 trillion as on June 30, compared to Rs 41.02 trillion a year ago.
 

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch today, May 18: HDFC Bk, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, NDTV

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

Supreme Industries surges 16% on inclusion in MSCI Global Standard index

HCL Tech surges 4% on inking $2.1 billion deal with Verizon Communications

MSCI Global Standard Index review: PFC, REC among 8 entrants; ACC excluded

Stocks to Watch today: LIC, Hero Moto, Apollo Tyres, TRIL, Zee, GR Infra

Stock Market LIVE: Banks, HUL, Infy weigh on benchmarks; broader indices up

However, value of new business (VNB) declined 6.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,302 crore in the June-ended quarter.
 
Commenting on the Q1 results, Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC said that the company's efforts to improve persistence across cohorts have started to show results.
 
"We have achieved an increase in our non-par product mix as a percentage of the overall individual business.  Our overall expense ratio has become better and our margins are stable on a YoY basis. Simultaneously, we continue to work on strategies for diversifying the channel mix," he added.
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services remain bullish on LIC, saying that the company has all levers in place to maintain industry-leading position and ramp-up growth in highly profitable segments.
 
"We expect LIC to deliver a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in APE over FY23-25, thus enabling a 27 per cent VNB CAGR. However, we expect operating RoEV to remain modest at 10.9 per cent, given its lower margin profile than private peers and a large EV base," the brokerage firm added in a post-result review note.
Topics : Life Insurance Corporation Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Q1 results Life Insurance Insurance stocks Indian markets Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoTop Headlines TodayStock to Watch TodayMSCI Global Standard Index ReviewGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceIndependence Day 2023India-Russian Crude OilUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon