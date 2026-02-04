Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Lloyds Metals & Energy rises over 16% in two sessions post Q3 results

Lloyds Metals & Energy rises over 16% in two sessions post Q3 results

The share price increased by 16.56 per cent in last two session

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price today

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price rose over 13 per cent in Wednesday's session. The image is used for representation. Photo: Bloomberg

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price today

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price extended its winning run into a second straight session, gaining over 16 per cent during the period, following the announcement of the company's third-quarter (Q3FY26) results and multiple developments. 
 
On Wednesday, the scrip rose as much as 13.63 per cent to ₹1,328, the highest level since January 8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
So far, Lloyds Metals and Energy has seen 4.6 million shares changing hands on the NSE. As of 2:43 PM, the stock was trading 10.65 per cent higher at ₹1,293.20, as against a 0.32 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.
 
 
Meanwhile, in the last 12 months, the scrip has increased 7.8 per cent, as against an 8.71 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 
 

Why did Lloyds Metals and Energy share price rise today?

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price rose today as the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The consolidated reveue surged 129 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,875 crore from ₹1,693.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

Also Read

Stock market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Nifty eyes 25,800; Nifty IT slides 6%; Infy, TCS down 7%

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, total income up 24%

KFC, Devyani, QSR, Devyani international

Devyani International shares gain 11% post December quarter results

Varroc Engineering share price today

Varroc Engineering share price jumps 9% to near 1-month high; here's why

IDBI, IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank spurts 10% on heavy volumes in subdued market

 
Lloyds Metals and Energy reported that its consolidated net profit also increased 128 per cent on year to ₹888.5 crore in the third quarter from ₹389.5 crore last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 137 per cent on year to ₹1,316.6 crore from ₹554.5 crore.
 
Apart from third-quarter results, Lloyds Metals and Energy announced several other business expansion plans, which fuelled the bullish sentiment for the stock.  

Expansion of Konsari plant's capacity

The Board of Directors of Lloyds Metals and Energy has approved to increase the capacity of pellet plant located in Konsari. The approval is to increase the capacity of Pellet Plant–1 and Pellet Plant–2 at Konsari from 4 million ton per annum (MTPA) each to 5 MTPA each.

Second slurry pipeline project 

Lloyds Metals and Energy will develop the Secondary Slurry Pipeline Project in a phased manner, along with the requisite financing arrangements. The estimated investment is ₹8,000 crore. 
 
The route for the project is Hedri–Konsari–Chandrapur–Jalna–Maharashtra Port. The first phase is from Hederi to Chandrapur, and the second phase is from Chandrapur to Maharashtra Port. 
 
This pipeline will deliver iron ore to multiple steel hubs in the most reliable and cost-efficient manner, the company said in the exchange filing.
 

New subsidiary 

Lloyds Metals and Energy’s board also approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in Maharashtra with an estimated capital outlay of ₹252 crore in tranches. The subsidiary will act as an institutional platform to design, operate, and scale structured skilling, leadership, and entrepreneurship in the region. The subsidiary will also scale employment-linked programs, which are aligned with the regional objectives and global workforce standards.
 
The name of the subsidiary is yet to be decided, according to the exchange filing. 
 

Technical view:

 
Lloyds Metals and Energy has witnessed a strong rebound after testing the crucial support zone near ₹1,050, which aligns with a long-term demand area. The stock has formed a bullish candle with notable volume expansion, suggesting aggressive accumulation at lower levels, said Vikash Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory. 
 
The immediate resistance is placed around ₹1,320–₹1,350, followed by ₹1,500 on a sustained breakout. The relative strength index (RSI) has bounced from oversold levels and is trending upward, reflecting improving strength, he said.
 
On the downside, ₹1,160 and ₹1,050 remain strong supports. As long as these levels hold, the broader structure favors a recovery phase rather than a trend breakdown, he added.         
==============
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

Crude oil prices forecast by Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Crude Oil Dynamics '26: Risk premiums, trade realignments, demand explained

SEBI

Sebi proposes easing 'fit and proper' norms for market intermediaries

Technical picks: Choice Broking sees up to 10% upside potential in ONGC, Oil India and BPCL.

ONGC, BPCL among 3 oil stocks with 10% upside potential: Choice Broking

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Trade deals remove uncertainties, boost capital formation: Sebi chairman

Nifty IT stocks tumble on AI fears

Tech stocks sink as Anthropic AI triggers global selloff; Nifty IT skids 6%

Topics : buzzing stock Buzzing stocks Q3 results stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today