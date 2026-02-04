Lloyds Metals & Energy rises over 16% in two sessions post Q3 results

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price today

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price extended its winning run into a second straight session, gaining over 16 per cent during the period, following the announcement of the company's third-quarter (Q3FY26) results and multiple developments.

On Wednesday, the scrip rose as much as 13.63 per cent to ₹1,328, the highest level since January 8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

So far, Lloyds Metals and Energy has seen 4.6 million shares changing hands on the NSE. As of 2:43 PM, the stock was trading 10.65 per cent higher at ₹1,293.20, as against a 0.32 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, in the last 12 months, the scrip has increased 7.8 per cent, as against an 8.71 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Lloyds Metals and Energy share price rise today?

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price rose today as the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The consolidated reveue surged 129 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,875 crore from ₹1,693.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

Lloyds Metals and Energy reported that its consolidated net profit also increased 128 per cent on year to ₹888.5 crore in the third quarter from ₹389.5 crore last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 137 per cent on year to ₹1,316.6 crore from ₹554.5 crore.

Apart from third-quarter results, Lloyds Metals and Energy announced several other business expansion plans, which fuelled the bullish sentiment for the stock.

Expansion of Konsari plant's capacity

The Board of Directors of Lloyds Metals and Energy has approved to increase the capacity of pellet plant located in Konsari. The approval is to increase the capacity of Pellet Plant–1 and Pellet Plant–2 at Konsari from 4 million ton per annum (MTPA) each to 5 MTPA each.

Second slurry pipeline project

Lloyds Metals and Energy will develop the Secondary Slurry Pipeline Project in a phased manner, along with the requisite financing arrangements. The estimated investment is ₹8,000 crore.

The route for the project is Hedri–Konsari–Chandrapur–Jalna–Maharashtra Port. The first phase is from Hederi to Chandrapur, and the second phase is from Chandrapur to Maharashtra Port.

This pipeline will deliver iron ore to multiple steel hubs in the most reliable and cost-efficient manner, the company said in the exchange filing.

New subsidiary

Lloyds Metals and Energy’s board also approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in Maharashtra with an estimated capital outlay of ₹252 crore in tranches. The subsidiary will act as an institutional platform to design, operate, and scale structured skilling, leadership, and entrepreneurship in the region. The subsidiary will also scale employment-linked programs, which are aligned with the regional objectives and global workforce standards.

The name of the subsidiary is yet to be decided, according to the exchange filing.

Technical view:

Lloyds Metals and Energy has witnessed a strong rebound after testing the crucial support zone near ₹1,050, which aligns with a long-term demand area. The stock has formed a bullish candle with notable volume expansion, suggesting aggressive accumulation at lower levels, said Vikash Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.

The immediate resistance is placed around ₹1,320–₹1,350, followed by ₹1,500 on a sustained breakout. The relative strength index (RSI) has bounced from oversold levels and is trending upward, reflecting improving strength, he said.