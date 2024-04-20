Lok Sabha election outcome can trigger stock market correction. Here's why

Indian stock markets are likely to witness a correction post the Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome, suggests a latest report from global research and brokerage, Bernstein.

Somewhere in this noise and glitzy razzmatazz of news studio debates, the Bernstein report said, we seem to be losing track of ground realities in many states.

Gujarat and Rajasthan, for instance, face agitation from different communities. While Punjab and Haryana are seeing farmer unrest, the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is making waves in the capital, the report said.

“West Bengal / Maharashtra are still uncertain; the gains are