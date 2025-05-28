Lokpal dismisses complaints against former Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Anti-corruption body, Lokpal, has dismissed all complaints made against Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in connection with allegations linked to the Hindenburg Research report.
The Lokpal stated there was no credible evidence to justify any investigation against Buch. "... We have concluded that the allegations in the Complaint(s) are more on presumptions and assumptions and not supported by any verifiable material and do not attract the ingredients of the offences in Part III of the Act of 1988, so as to direct and investigation therefor... accordingly, these complaints are disposed of," the order stated.