Home / Markets / News / Lokpal dismisses complaints against former Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Lokpal dismisses complaints against former Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Lokpal has dismissed complaints against former Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, calling the Hindenburg-linked allegations speculative, unsubstantiated, and lacking any verifiable evidence

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anti-corruption body, Lokpal, has dismissed all complaints made against Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in connection with allegations linked to the Hindenburg Research report.
 
The Lokpal stated there was no credible evidence to justify any investigation against Buch. "... We have concluded that the allegations in the Complaint(s) are more on presumptions and assumptions and not supported by any verifiable material and do not attract the ingredients of the offences in Part III of the Act of 1988, so as to direct and investigation therefor... accordingly, these complaints are disposed of," the order stated.
 

Topics : SEBI

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

