Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Prostarm Info Systems IPO receives 12.65x subscription on day-2 of offer

Prostarm Info Systems IPO receives 12.65x subscription on day-2 of offer

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 14,16,94,842 shares, as against 1,12,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market

The IPO has a fresh issue of 1.6 crore equity shares. The price band for the offer is fixed at Rs 95-105 per share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rs 168-crore initial share sale of integrated power solution company Prostarm Info Systems received 12.65 times subscription on day two of the bidding on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 14,16,94,842 shares, as against 1,12,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The non institutional investors category got subscribed 27.23 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 13.04 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 1.03 times subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of 1.6 crore equity shares. The price band for the offer is fixed at Rs 95-105 per share.

 

Prostarm Info Systems intends to utilise Rs 72.50 crore of the total IPO proceeds towards funding capital requirements of the company, Rs 17.95 crore for payment of debt and the remaining capital will be used for achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives as well as for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

IPO

Fusion CX files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise Rs 1,000 crore

IPO, Initial public offerings

CIEL HR posts 35% profit growth, expands HR tech ahead of planned IPO

Groww

Groww parent Billionbrains files confidential IPO papers with Sebi

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Four main-board IPOs to hit D-Street next week to garner Rs 6,600 cr

IPO, initial public offering

Colorbar Cosmetics plans IPO in early 2027 after doubling revenue this year

The company is an integrated power solution provider, especially in UPS system lithium-ion battery pack and third-party power solution products, among others. It caters to a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation, research, BFSI, railways, defence, security, education, renewable energy, information technology and oil & gas.

It manufactures several power solution products under the Prostarm brand, such as UPS systems, inverter systems, lift inverter systems, solar hybrid inverter systems, lithium-ion battery packs, servo-controlled voltage stabilisers, and isolation transformers.

The firm operates three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra. The company catered to more than 700 clients during FY24, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Choice Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 239 pts, Nifty at 24,752; FMCG drags; PSBs outperform

Silver lining: FMCG firms roll out tailored offerings for golden years

Fall in ITC shares drag Nifty FMCG index 2%; Nestle, Emami down 2% each

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

These 13 stocks from BSE Smallcap index zoom over 100% from 3-month lows

renewable energy, wind energy

ACME Solar up 4% on commissioning first phase of 26.4 MW wind power project

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO ends today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Topics : IPO initial public offering IPO NSE BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon