Disclaimer: This article is written by Harini Dedhia, fund manager at Tamohara Investment Managers. Views expressed are her own. Readers' discretion is advised. Two recent moves in the market have everyone convinced of the ‘purist’ view of value investing. The first saw NIFTY IT move 17.5 per cent in the month of October alone; starting from a bottom valuation of 17.7 P/E (Price-to-Earnings Ratio) vs. the 10 year median of 25.1. The second saw Two recent moves in the market have everyone convinced of the ‘purist’ view of value investing. The first saw NIFTY IT move 17.5 per cent in the month of October alone; starting from a bottom valuation of 17.7 P/E (Price-to-Earnings Ratio) vs. the 10 year median of 25.1. The second saw NIFTY 50 move 16 per cent from the bottom it made on 8th October; from a 19 P/E vs. the 10 year median for the index at 23.2.

This has convinced many investors that buying companies within a certain P/E band alone is a good strategy. That has, however, not been the case in India, at least for the past 10 years. Almost the opposite has always been true. “Expensive” stocks are so because of the strength in underlying earnings growth and that momentum in earnings has sustained, securing returns for investors.

Looking at the ten most expensive and cheap companies in NIFTY50 by trailing twelve months P/E Ratio reveals that the opposite has been true. Expensive companies on average (and median) have outperformed the benchmark by a margin.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 800 pts, Nifty below 25,600; Nifty Defence drops 1% Favorable valuation ex of growth has no bearing on stock price performance. Both the companies from ‘Cheap Ten’ that have outperformed the index are ones that have outperformed on earnings too. Both Hindalco and SBI have respectively demonstrated a 10Y EPS CAGR of 76 per cent and 19 per cent. The 10Y average EPS growth is also solely skewed by this earnings performance by Hindalco. Ex of this, the average is much closer to the median EPS CAGR at 11 per cent.

There is only one company in the ‘Cheap Ten’ bucket that has delivered 10Y EPS growth of over NIFTY 50’s EPS growth at 14.5 per cent (100bps over benchmark’s) but has still underperformed NIFTY50’s CAGR at 11.25 per cent (125bps under the benchmark CAGR). No points for guessing that this company is HDFC Bank and perhaps the hunting ground for structural investment ideas.

It is not surprising that this relationship between earnings growth and stock price is seen in the underperformers from the ‘Expensive 10’ group as well. The two companies that have underperformed the index have done so on earnings growth as well- Asian Paints by 360bps at 9.9 per cent EPS CAGR and Hindustan Unilever by 60bps at 12.9 per cent EPS CAGR.

One can attempt to discredit this assessment by stating that the current trailing twelve month P/E captures the up move these companies have seen and therefore is not the appropriate tool. Even if we recreate the ‘Expensive 10’ and ‘Cheap 10’ based on the historical 10Y average P/E, the answer does not change. The difference in performance remains stark.

The same two companies are the underperformers from the ‘Expensive 10’ category on a 10Y basis. Perhaps the trap to avoid is higher P/E stocks with decelerating growth rather than higher P/E stocks altogether.