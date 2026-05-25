LTM's Randstad acquisition: Analysts see risks beyond low-valuation deal

LTM acquires Randstad's UK and Australia tech business: Impact analysis

LTM's (formerly LTIMindtree) acquisition of Randstad's technology services business in Europe and Australia may expand its international footprint, but analysts are convinced that the deal would address the company's longer-term growth priorities in an AI-led services environment.

Consequently, LTM shares fell 2.6 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade. By 11:00 AM, the stock recouped most of its losses and was down 0.45 per cent compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index.

On Friday, May 22, the software and consulting company said it will acquite Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services business across Europe and Australia for an enterprise value of euro 160 million on a cash and debt-free basis, valuing it at roughly 0.3x enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) on annual revenue of euro 469 million ($500 million).

LTM's partnership with Randstad includes a five-year global capability centres (GCC) and AI transformation engagement worth around euro 50-60 million in total contract value (TCV) and a strategic managed services programme (MSP) aimed at subcontractor optimisation.

Management expects the deal to add around 10 per cent to revenue, remain earnings per share (EPS) neutral, and have no material impact on margins.

Randstad derives around 78 per cent and 22 per cent of its revenue from Europe and Australia, respectively, and has over 15 accounts generating more than $10 million each.

The acquired entities reported revenue of euro 609 million in calendar year 2023, euro 541 million in 2024, and euro 469 million in 2025.

Yet, analysts question the rationale and timing of the deal. CHECK Q4 Results Today Yet, analysts question the rationale and timing of the deal.

Market access vs slowing growth

LTM's management pitched the transaction as a step to strengthen its position in continental Europe, deepen presence in Australia, diversify vertical exposure, and build capabilities for regulated industries.

"The acquisition would pushe Europe beyond a $1-billion revenue scale and Australia above $100 million, while opening access to sectors where LTM has had limited presence, including aerospace and defence, automotive, utilities, telecom and financial services," the management said.

The management also said the deal would improve its positioning in sovereign AI opportunities, supported by local delivery centres, cybersecurity capabilities and security-cleared talent pools that are increasingly becoming important in European transformation programmes.

However, analysts noted that scale alone may not guarantee better growth outcomes.

The acquired business' revenue has decline over the past two years, reflecting macroeconomic softness in Europe, customer insourcing through GCCs, and portfolio clean-up.

"The acquired portfolio revenue CAGR has declined around 12 per cent over the last two years and is expected to fall further in the near term due to planned rationalisation of tail accounts," Emkay Global Financial Services pointed out.

Losing focus?

That apart, analysts also questioned if the acquisition is a "strategic fit".

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, for instance, said that the IT sector in a phase where acquisitions need to be more capability-led, especially around AI, rather than just geography or accounts.

"By that logic, this deal looks more traditional. AI-led implementation opportunities will likely build over time, but it is not clear if value will accrue to traditional IT vendors in the same way as before," MOFSL said.

Margin upside remains uncertain

Meanwhile, management expects margins to remain broadly stable in the first year and believes the acquired business already delivers healthy onsite and nearshore profitability.

"Over time, margin gains are expected to come from increasing offshore mix, expanding the GCC relationship and reducing subcontractor dependence," it said.

But analysts aren't convinced.

"We note that on-site/nearshore margins in the acquired business are better than LTM's margins. We, however, remain somewhat skeptical on margins growth (over time) as offshore mix improvement may be gradual given the aerospace & defence portfolio, which is structurally more onsite-led," Motilal Oswal said.

Those at JM Financial also warned that management's attention may get divided (going ahead) between integration efforts and driving organic growth amid ongoing macro uncertainty and AI-led pricing pressure.

As a result, JM Financial cut its valuation multiple and retained a 'Reduce' recommendation with a target price of ₹3,810.

Analysts also flagged high client concentration with the top 25 clients contributing approximately 65 per cent in Europe and the top 10 contributing around 80 per cent in Australia.

Silver lining

That said, Nomura retained ‘Buy' with a target price of ₹5,000, arguing that the acquisition's low valuation creates room for cross-sell and medium-term margin expansion opportunities.

Emkay Global, too, maintained 'Add' with a target price of ₹4,700, but said progress in cross-sell/up-sell is key to gain confidence in the acquired portfolio.