Ashish Dhawan portfolio stock Greenlam zooms 19%; here's why

Greenlam Industries share price

Shares of Greenlam Industries zoomed 19 per cent to ₹280.60, hitting a 52-week high on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹40.5 crore. The company engaged in plywood boards and laminates business posted PAT of ₹1.5 crore in Q4FY25.

At 10:15 AM; Greenlam was trading 14 per cent higher at ₹269, as against 1.09 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.5 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Greenlam Industries - Consolidated Results, Q4FY26

For the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2026, consolidated net revenues from operations witnessed a growth of 25.8 per cent, at ₹857.7 crore, as compared to ₹681.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The laminate business witnessed overall value growth of 14.4 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Gross margins for the quarter improved by 80 bps and stood at 51.5 per cent as compared to 50.7 per cent in Q4FY25. The operating profit before forex fluctuations and exceptional items grew by 57.1 per cent and stood at ₹107.4 crore as compared to ₹68.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In the laminate segment, both domestic and international business grew well, aided by an improved product mix and favourable currency movements, reinforcing the benefits of the company’s strong global footprints. The plywood & allied products segment – which includes decorative veneers, engineered floors, engineered doors and plywood – registered a healthy 17.9 per cent YoY growth.

Due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, prices of key raw material spiked substantially during the quarter. However, the company’s prudent supply chain management ensured that the impact of such price volatility remains minimal. Further, the company passed on the entire raw material cost increase to market in the month of April 2026, the management said.

ICICI Securities view on Greenlam Industries

The company continues to deliver on laminate segment growth. ICICI Securities in a note said that they await management commentary on trends in input and freight costs, along with moderation in plywood realisations. The management had earlier guided for the plywood and chipboard businesses to achieve EBITDA break-even by FY27. Key monitorables would include the exports outlook, FY27 guidance, and progress in ramp-up across the chipboard and plywood segments, the brokerage firm said.

Asish Dhawan, Akash Bhanshali held over 3% stake in Greenlam

Investors, Asish Dhawan (3.77 per cent) and Akash Bhanshali (3.23 per cent) held an over 3 per cent stake each in Greenlam Industries at the end of March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Akhil Dhawan (1.43 per cent), Vallabh Roopchand Bhanshali (1.15 per cent) and Meenu Mangal Bhanshali (1.02 per cent) were among the other notable investors holding more than 1 per cent equity stake in Greenlam, the data shows. ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.