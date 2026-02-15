Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Macroeconomic data, global events to steer markets next week: Analysts

Macroeconomic data, global events to steer markets next week: Analysts

Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors and domestic currency movements will also guide market movement during the week

Indian equities, Indices, Stock Market, Trading

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Macroeconomic data, global geopolitical developments and rising concerns over AI-related disruptions are likely to dictate sentiment in the stock market next week, even as investors may remain cautious amid ongoing volatility, according to analysts.

Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors and domestic currency movements will also guide market movement during the week.

"In the near term, with tariffrelated concerns easing and the domestic earnings season drawing to a close on a mixed trend, market focus will hinge largely on global cues, including the US labour data and shifting expectations surrounding the US Fed's policy path.

"However, the overall sentiment is likely to remain cautious as investors monitor global AI-driven disruptions and geopolitical risks, while improved valuations and constructive GDP forecasts may help sustain FII inflows," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

 

With IT and metals facing persistent structural and external headwinds, market leadership may rotate toward domestically oriented sectors such as banking, autos, and select consumption-driven segments. However, broader indices are expected to remain range-bound until clearer macroeconomic and policy signals emerge, Nair said.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI curbs loans extended to brokers in blow to proprietary trading volumes

IT stocks, stock market trading, market capitalisation

Friday the 13th caps a volatile week of AI-sparked horror in IT stocks

Hindustan unilever, HUL

Gains for Hindustan Unilever stock depend on pace of growth recoverypremium

basmati rice

Chaman Lal Setia Exports zooms 17% on huge volumes; here's why

India US textile trade deal, US tariff cut apparel exports, Indian textile exports growth, Tiruppur knitwear industry, cotton import duty relief, Make in India textiles, MSME apparel sector, US apparel market share India

Textile stocks rebound; Gokaldas, Vardhman, KPR Mill, Arvind soar up to 10%

On a weekly basis, the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 953.64 points, or 1.14 per cent, while the NSE Nifty dropped 222.6 points, or 0.86 per cent. Both indices closed the week on a negative note as a global selloff in technology stocks and concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions weighed on the sentiment.

"Markets will monitor WPI inflation and balance of trade data for signals on price trends and external sector dynamics. High-frequency indicators due include HSBC flash PMI readings for manufacturing, services, and composite, along with bank loan growth and foreign exchange reserves data.

"These releases will be evaluated for confirmation of growth momentum amid volatile global cues and continued repricing in technology stocks," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

In the previous week, the stock market was largely supported by favourable India-US trade deal development and renewed FII inflows that lifted overall risk appetite.

"Momentum extended on supportive global cues and rupee appreciation, although bouts of profit-booking emerged as Q3 earnings continued to deliver mixed signals. The sentiment turned cautious amid a global sell-off triggered by escalating concerns over AI-related disruptions, leading to sharp selling in IT stocks," Nair said.

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 5 paise lower at 90.66 against the US dollar on Friday.

Geopolitical tensions also weighed on market breadth, causing the earlier optimism to fade and prompting a broad rise in sectoral volatility and widespread selling pressure.

Strong US jobs data further reduced expectations of near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, pressuring global risk assets and contributing to the domestic market's weakness, Mishra said.

Analysts said broader indices are likely to stay range-bound until clear macroeconomic and policy signals emerge. Investors will also watch the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to be released on Thursday for cues on the US central bank's monetary policy outlook.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPI inflows rebound to ₹19,675 cr in early Feb on India-US trade deal

TCS

Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹3 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards

China stock market

China's stock bull run falters with corporate earnings set to underwhelm

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

IT weight in Nifty 50 hits 26-year low; oil & gas sector reclaims top spotpremium

trading, markets

HDFC Flexicap joins ₹1 trn AUM club; NSE unique investor count tops 250 mn

Topics : Analysis stock market trading stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVENepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today