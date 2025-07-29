Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Infotech IPO fully booked on Day 1, retail investors lead demand

Aditya Infotech IPO fully booked on Day 1, retail investors lead demand

The unlisted shares of Aditya Infotech were trading at ₹938, commanding a premium of ₹263 or 39 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹675

initial public offering, IPO

Aditya Infotech IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Infotech IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of video surveillance solutions provider Aditya Infotech opened for subscription today, July 29, 2025. The mainboard public issue is receiving a decent response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 1.28 times as of 2:30 PM on Tuesday, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. 
 
The issue received bids for 14.31 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 11.22 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 4.38 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.75 times. However, the portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked only 1 per cent. 
 

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted shares of Aditya Infotech were trading at ₹938, commanding a premium of ₹263 or 39 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹640 to ₹675.

Aditya Infotech IPO Review

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research assigned 'Subscribe for long term' rating to the Aditya Infotech IPO, citing the company's dominant position and consistent growth. Bajaj Broking also recommends investors to subscribe to the issue from a long-term perspective. READ MORE 

Aditya Infotech IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, August 1, 2025. Shares of Aditya Infotech will be listed on the bourses, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. 

Aditya Infotech IPO, worth ₹1,300 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.9 million equity shares. Aditya Khemka, Ananmay Khemka, Rishi Khemka, Hari Shankar Khemka (HUF) and Shradha Khemka are the promoter selling shareholders.  
 
The company has reserved around 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Aditya Infotech has set the price band in the range of ₹640 to ₹675 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,850 shares to bid for one lot comprising 22 shares each.  
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. 

About Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech offers video security and surveillance products, solutions and services. It holds a 20.2 per cent market share in the video surveillance industry in India in terms of revenue in fiscal 2024. It offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under the ‘CP PLUS’ brand name. It also provides fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service directly and through its distribution network. The company caters to various sectors such as banking, insurance, real estate, healthcare, industrial, defence, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and law enforcement.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

