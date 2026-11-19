Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Brokerages have given a thumbs-up to Coal India's subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields' ₹8,981-crore IPO, with Anand Rathi recommending a ‘Subscribe for long term’ rating and PL Capital assigning a ‘Subscribe’ rating. Analysts cite the company's sizeable coal reserves, low-cost mechanised mining operations and strong production growth prospects, alongside rising domestic demand for non-coking coal.

Brokerage view on Mahanadi Coalfields

Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi gave a ‘Subscribe for long term’ view on the IPO, noting that the company operates 17 mines, comprising 14 opencast mines and three underground mines, with opencast mining contributing 99.85 per cent of total coal production in Fiscal 2026. Its extensive mechanisation and industry-leading deployment of surface miners have enabled it to maintain one of the lowest production costs among Coal India Limited's subsidiaries.

It added that the company plans to enhance production through the expansion of existing mines and development of new mining projects, supported by 12 first-mile connectivity facilities aggregating 240.50 MTY that are expected to be commissioned by Fiscal 2030.

The brokerage said, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd is India’s largest single coal-producing company, supported by a sizeable reserve base, predominantly mechanised opencast operations and integrated rail and port evacuation infrastructure

PL Capital

PL Capital noted that Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and gave a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the stock.

MCL has allocated coal resources of 40.34 bn t, representing 9.8 per cent of India's total resources, with mining rights spread across 30,192ha, thus providing strong long-term production visibility. Its coal production has grown at 8.1 per cent compound annual growth rate over FY21–26, supported by expansion of existing mines and development of new projects across the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

India's non-coking coal demand is projected to increase from 1,186mt in FY26 to 1,564mt by FY36, providing a favorable demand outlook. To capitalise on this opportunity, MCL plans to expand washery capacity to 37mtpa, increase first-mile connectivity (FMC) capacity to 336.5mty, and strengthen rail evacuation infrastructure, thus improving production, coal quality and operational efficiency, PL Capital said.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, is seeking to raise ₹8,981.12 crore through the issue. The IPO will open today and close on November 23.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹129-136 per share, with a face value of ₹2 each.

The IPO comprises 661,836,300 equity shares, accounting for about 10 per cent of MCL's post-issue share capital. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at around ₹90,010 crore.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 110 shares. At the upper price band of ₹136, a single lot will cost retail investors ₹14,960.

Mahanadi Coalfields is one of Coal India's major subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Odisha, across two coal-producing regions: the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

The company is engaged in the mining and sale of non-coking coal, which is primarily used for electricity generation and industrial applications. Unlike coking coal, which is an important input in steelmaking, non-coking coal is predominantly used as a fuel.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion