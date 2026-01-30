Mamata Machinery jumps 10% on securing EU patent for 'Cross Sealing Device'

Mamata Machinery shares spiked 9.9 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹422 per share. At 12:43 PM, Mamata Machinery’s share price was trading 4.94 per cent higher at ₹402.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 82,176.46.

The buying on the counter came after the company announced that it has been granted a patent in the European Union (EU) for its invention “A Cross Sealing Device”.

“Mamata Machinery Limited (‘Mamata’ or ‘the Company’), a leading machinery solution provider in the flexible packaging industry, today announced that it has been granted a patent in the European Union for its invention ‘A Cross Sealing Device’.” the filing read.

This proprietary cross sealing technology, according to the filing, originally patented in India and the US, has been developed by Mamata for the sealing mechanism used on its advanced packaging machines.

With the EU patent now secured, Mamata will be able to offer this innovative sealing solution to customers across the European market, strengthening its position as a technology-driven player in global flexible packaging machinery.

Mamata Machinery is a leading global provider of total flexible packaging machinery solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products across the value-chain, from co-extrusion to converting and advanced packaging machinery. With over 35 years of industry experience, Mamata has established itself as a trusted engineering enterprise, boasting more than 5,000 machine installations in 80 countries worldwide. The company is renowned for its consistent innovation and numerous industry-first product introductions, delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the flexible packaging sector. Mamata’s commitment to technology, quality, and customer-centric design has made it a preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable and efficient flexible packaging solutions on a global scale.