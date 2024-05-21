Market-cap of BSE-listed firms hits $5 trillion; analysts see more upside ahead

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a closing lifetime peak of Rs 414.62 trillion ($4.99 billion) on Tuesday helped by a eight-day rally in benchmark indices, making investors richer by Rs 21.27 trillion. Since March 13, 2024, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 42.46 trillion from Rs 372.17 trillion, the BSE data shows.

"The market capitalisation of companies listed on BSE crossed a record $5 trillion for the first time in intra-day trades on Tuesday - hitting a fresh high on May 21. India became the fifth largest market-cap country after the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong. Technically, the Nifty has formed a small positive candle on May 21. If the sideways move continues, the Nifty could now face resistance in the 22,578-22,775 band, while 22,198 could offer support in the near-term," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Over the medium-to-long term, however, analysts remain bullish on the road ahead for Indian equities and expect the Sensex and the Nifty to trend higher. By December 2024-end, Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Financial Services expects the Sensex to hit the 80,000 mark and the Nifty 50 index to scale up to 25,000 levels.

"The election outcome can induce some volatility in the near term. However, if the election outcome is as per expectations, the markets will see more upside post June 04. That apart, the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon, which augurs well for related sectors and stocks. This could also keep inflation in check and spur market sentiment," he said.