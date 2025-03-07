Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi looks to boost social stock exchange platform

The regulator said there is a line-up of more than Rs 5 crore worth of ZCZP issuances

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed reducing the minimum investment amount in Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) bonds from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000 or Rs 1,000. Investors can contribute to non-profit organisations (NPOs) listed on the social stock exchange (SSE) through ZCZP bonds.
 
  “Based on the deliberations in the special outreach session, and the fact that the introduction of the UPI mechanism for applications will boost the reach of the SSE platform, SSEAC has recommended that the minimum application size for ZCZP issuance may be reduced to Rs 5,000 or such other smaller amount so as to enable more retail participation in ZCZP issuances by NPOs on the SSE,” said Sebi in a consultation paper floated on Friday.
 
 
The regulator said there is a line-up of more than Rs 5 crore worth of ZCZP issuances.

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India stock exchange

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

