close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mkts dip ahead of vote on US debt ceiling, benchmark indices shed 0.5% each

Indices snap their four-day winning streak; MSCI rejig adds to volatility

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The benchmark indices snapped their four-day winning streak amid weakness in the global markets as investors remained on edge over the fate of the US debt ceiling bill ahead of the June 5 deadline.
The Sensex ended at 62,622, down 347 points or 0.5 per cent, while the Nifty shed 99 points, or 0.5 per cent, to end the session at 18,534. A rejig in the MSCI indices added to the volatility, as passive trackers hustled to realign their portfolios. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) churned shares worth more than Rs 1.26 trillion on account of the rebalancing exercise. They were net buyers to the extent of Rs 3,405 crore, capping a robust month of FPI flows.

Most European markets fell over the debt ceiling uncertainty. After passing a procedural vote in the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, the Fiscal Responsibility Act was provisionally scheduled to face a floor vote in the Republican-majority House on Wednesday.
Asian markets also on disappointing Chinese macroeconomic numbers which dashed hopes of finding a bright spot amidst global economic distress.

In the preceding four trading sessions the Sensex added nearly 1,200 points, or 2 per cent, coming close to breaching its previous lifetime high of 63,284 hit on December 1.
"The rally is being hindered at times due to negative signals from global peers. Concerns about a recession and potential interest rate hikes in western world are impacting the domestic market, but it is nevertheless maintaining the outperformance," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read

MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

MSCI rejig impact: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission dip 5%; Max soars 6%

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Tega Industries freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q4 results

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

Campus Activewear extends fall; slips 12% in two days on weak Q4 results

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks


"Markets witnessed profit taking and shed over half a per cent, tracking mixed cues," added Ajit Mishra, VP-technical research, Religare Broking.
The changes to the MSCI indices—which got implemented on Wednesday—impacted over two dozen stocks. The index provider removed Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Indus Towers from its index. All three stocks ended with losses of between 1.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent. Max Health, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW were added to the MSCI Standard Index. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw sharp increase in its weightage. On the other hand, weightages of RIL, Infosys and ICICI Bank were lowered.

Market breadth was mixed with 1,871 stocks declining and 1,652 advancing. Close to two-thirds of Sensex stocks declined. Reliance Industries fell 1.7 per cent and contributed the most to index losses. HDFC Bank, which fell by 1.57 per cent, and HDFC, which fell by 1.9 per cent, were the other big contributors to Sensex's decline.
On Thursday, markets are expected to react positively to the better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the March 2023 quarter. India's GDP growth rate rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said after the market closed. The market was expecting a growth of 5.1 per cent.
Topics : Asian markets US debt ceiling MSCI

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mkts dip ahead of vote on US debt ceiling, benchmark indices shed 0.5% each

Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Tega Industries freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q4 results

Tega Industries IPO subscribed 4.7 times on Day-1 on retail interest
2 min read

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

markets
4 min read

Most Popular

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Amfi to form ethics panel to curb misconduct in asset management companies

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch poses for picture at SEBI Bhavan BKC in Mumbai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/
3 min read

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Blowout quarterly earnings reported by some of India’s biggest software firms in July have boosted shares
3 min read

Sebi proposes enhanced disclosure requirements for high-risk FPIs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon