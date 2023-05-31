close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

In the past two weeks, the stock has surged 31% after the company reported strong Q4 earnings with consolidated net profit more-than-doubling to Rs 294 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
markets

4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Jindal Saw hit a new high of Rs 229.50 in an otherwise a weak market, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day amid heavy volumes.
At 01:42 PM, the stock was quoting 8 per cent higher on the back of nearly two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined around 10 million equity shares, representing 3 per cent of total equity of Jindal Saw, has so far changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
In the past two weeks, the stock of the iron & steel company has surged 31 per cent after the company reported strong March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings with a consolidated net profit more-than-doubling to Rs 294 crore on the back of healthy operational performance. It had posted profit of Rs 121.84 crore in the year-ago quarter and of Rs 143.23 crore in the previous quarter.

Also Read

Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook

Jindal Saw hits new high on strong Q4 results; zooms 91% thus far in 2023

Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD

Jindal Steel & Power net profit down 68 per cent to Rs 518.67 crore

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Campus Activewear extends fall; slips 12% in two days on weak Q4 results

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Corporate earnings growth to drive the next leg of market rally: Analysts

Indo Count hits 52-week high, up 10% on healthy Q4 operational performance

Sebi proposes enhanced disclosure requirements for high-risk FPIs

Revenue from operations grew 30.7 per cent to Rs 5,188 crore from Rs 3,969 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) also increased 50 per cent YoY at Rs 600 crore; Ebitda margin improved 148 bps YoY at 11.57 per cent.
The company has reported consistent revenue growth in recent years, owing to increased sales volumes, improved capacity utilizations and higher realisations. However, rising raw material costs and industry competition have had an impact on the Company’s profitability.
Thus far in the calendar year 2023, the stock price of Jindal Saw has more-than-doubled, zooming 122 per cent, as compared to 2.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Jindal Saw, the flagship company of the PR Jindal group, sells products such as longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes, helical SAW (HSAW) pipes, ductile iron (DI) pipes and seamless pipes and pellets. The company is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of iron & steel pipe products, pipe accessories and pellets, with manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).
India has imposed anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China for five years. The duty ensures fair trading practices and creates a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters. The implementation of this antidumping duty is expected to boost the company’s presence in the local market and accelerate the utilization of increased capacities beyond initial projections.
Exports incentive under RoDTEP Scheme (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) drive exports further. With its focus on exports and growing order book, the Company stands to gain from this incentive, Jindal Saw said in FY22-23 annual report.
The Made in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government aims to boost local production and increase the competitiveness of Indian industries. The company has initiated steps to develop the value-added products in India. This may present prospects for Jindal Saw to grow its operations and enhance its local market share, the company said.
The domestic steel industry, which grew between 5 per cent and 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis, is expected to play a bigger role in enabling India to achieve the 5 trillion economy target by 2025.
Jindal Saw anticipates that the recent government policy announcements about railways, roads, civil aviation, gas pipelines for affordable housing, and increased budgetary allocation to this sector would support a relatively solid demand recovery and drive the need for iron & steel products.
The Government Policies like Production Linked Incentive (PLI), Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Jivan Yojana targeting development in various sectors like infrastructure, housing and development pose a unique opportunity for Jindal Saw, the company said in annual report.

Jindal Saw

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Jindal Saw Markets

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

markets
4 min read

Campus Activewear extends fall; slips 12% in two days on weak Q4 results

Campus Activewear files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO
3 min read

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Blowout quarterly earnings reported by some of India’s biggest software firms in July have boosted shares
3 min read

Corporate earnings growth to drive the next leg of market rally: Analysts

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
4 min read

Indo Count hits 52-week high, up 10% on healthy Q4 operational performance

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com
3 min read

Most Popular

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 450pts; Nifty holds 18,500; Airtel up 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Amfi to form ethics panel to curb misconduct in asset management companies

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch poses for picture at SEBI Bhavan BKC in Mumbai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/
3 min read

Sebi proposes enhanced disclosure requirements for high-risk FPIs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read

Analysts cautiously positive on new age stocks despite improved Q4 metrics

Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon