Zydus Wellness gains 3% after 4.6 million shares change hand in pre-open

Zydus Wellness share price rose 3 per cent after 4.6 million shares traded in block deal on NSE, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Zydus Wellness share price gained 3.1 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,975.05 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after 4.63 million shares changed hands in a pre-market block trade, according to Bloomberg.
 
At 9:54 AM, Zydus Wellness shares were trading 1 per cent higher at ₹1,933.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 81,544.20. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹12,284.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,484 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,493 per share. 

Zydus Wellness block deal 

In the pre-opening session, 4.63 million shares changed hands through block trade, which translates to 7.3 per cent equity, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to data available on Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.
 
 
Among mutual funds, as of March quarter, Icici Prudential Value Discovery Fund held 1.21 per cent stake, Quant Mutual Fund - Quant Small Cap Fund 3.86 per cent and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd-A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund 6.1 per cent. Promoters hold a total of 69.6 per cent stake in the company. 

Zydus Wellness Q4 results 

In the fourth quarter ended March 2025, the company reported a 14.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹171.9 crore as compared to ₹150.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹910.6 crore, as compared to ₹778 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹740.5 crore, as compared to ₹632.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

About Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Ltd. is a consumer wellness company. Its portfolio includes brands, such as RiteBite Max Protein, Complan, Sugar Free, Sugar Free D’lite, I’m Lite, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Everyuth, and Nycil. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the company has four manufacturing facilities across three locations - Aligarh, Ahmedabad and Sikkim. We also have 18 co-manufacturing facilities in India, UAE, and New Zealand. Zydus Wellness business spans over 25 countries and 3 continents.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

