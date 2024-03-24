Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mcap of 5 of top-10 firms hit Rs 1.97 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest losers

The market valuation of TCS tanked Rs 1,10,134.58 crore to Rs 14,15,793.83 crore, the most among the top 10 firms

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever | File image | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,97,958.56 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit amid volatile trends in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 188.51 points or 0.25 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market valuation of TCS tanked Rs 1,10,134.58 crore to Rs 14,15,793.83 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.
The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 52,291.05 crore to Rs 6,26,280.51 crore.
IT stocks fell on Friday after tech giant Accenture lowered its revenue forecast for the sector for the 2023-24 fiscal.
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation fell by Rs 16,834.82 crore to Rs 5,30,126.53 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 11,701.24 crore to Rs 5,73,266.17 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 6,996.87 crore to Rs 10,96,154.91 crore.
However, the valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped Rs 49,152.89 crore to reach Rs 19,68,748.04 crore.
State Bank of India added Rs 12,851.44 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 6,66,133.03 crore.
The mcap of ITC climbed Rs 11,108.51 crore to Rs 5,34,768.59 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 9,430.48 crore to Rs 6,98,855.66 crore.
ICICI Bank's mcap jumped Rs 8,191.79 crore to Rs 7,65,409.98 crore.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

Also Read

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Mcap of 6 most valued firms fall by Rs 71,414 cr; LIC, TCS biggest laggards

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Mcap of BSE-listed firms hits peak at Rs 3.9 trn, investors add Rs 2.2 trn

FPIs invest over Rs 38K cr in equities in Mar so far amid positive outlook

Global cues, FII activity to guide stock markets next week, say Analysts

Bitcoin 'halving' spurs exodus of old United States mining computers abroad

Norges Fund Investment Bank of Norway supports ICICI Securities delisting

Only 8 Sensex companies disclosed political donations in five years

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : market capitalisation market cap TCS Tata Consultancy Services Infosys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon