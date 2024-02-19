Sensex (    %)
                        
Mcap of BSE-listed firms hits peak at Rs 3.9 trn, investors add Rs 2.2 trn

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 281.52 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 72,708.16, while NSE Nifty ended at its all-time high of 22,122.25 points

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Investors became richer by Rs 2.20 trillion on Monday and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 3.91 trillion as buoyant sentiment sustained the stock market rally for the fifth straight session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 281.52 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 72,708.16, while NSE Nifty ended at its all-time high of 22,122.25 points, up 81.55 points or 0.37 per cent from the previous close.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies went up Rs 2,19,581.56 crore to reach its all-time high of Rs 3,91,69,087.01 crore.
"BSE market cap touching a record high of around $4.7 trillion reflects the strength of the ongoing bull run and the momentum in the market.
"The fact that the crucial Buffet Ratio (market cap to GDP) is signalling very high valuation at above 120 per cent is a matter of concern. But this is unlikely to halt the bull run in the near-term since flows into the market from domestic individual investors and DIIs continue to be strong," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
Among Sensex shares, Bajaj Finserve, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Nestle were the lead gainers. On the other hand, L&T Wipro, IndusInd Bank and TCS and Tata Motors were the lead losers.
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap rose by 0.29 per cent while BSE SmallCap gained 0.77 per cent, beating bigger peers. The BSE largecap was up 0.35 per cent.
Among sectoral indices, BSE Telecom rose by 1.52 per cent, BSE Utilities by 1.29 per cent, BSE Consumer Durables by 1.76 per cent, BSE Services by 1.22 per cent, and FMCG by 0.84 per cent.
Among losers, BSE Metal dropped 0.87 per cent, Realty by 0.63 per cent, Capital Goods by 0.62 per cent, and IT by 0.26 per cent.
Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the fifth straight session on Monday, gaining around 2.3 per cent.

Asian markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.04 per cent while the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.4 per cent.
US market are closed on Monday on account of President's Holiday. On Friday, US stocks closed in the red, with all three major indices logging weekly losses, as investors assessed inflation readings and company earnings.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

