Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 9 most valued firms declines by ₹2.18 trn, HUL biggest gainer

Mcap of 9 most valued firms declines by ₹2.18 trn, HUL biggest gainer

'Equity markets ended the week under notable pressure as persistent geopolitical tensions and weakness in technology stocks weighed on sentiment'

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever added ₹5,462.81 crore, taking its mcap to ₹5,49,393.18 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,18,902.09 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel taking the biggest hit in line with a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,527.52 points or 1.84 per cent.

"Equity markets ended the week under notable pressure as persistent geopolitical tensions and weakness in technology stocks weighed on sentiment," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the only gainer.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 55,852.12 crore to Rs 10,71,853.25 crore.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

Mcap of 6 top valued firms climbs ₹63,000 cr; L&T, SBI biggest gainers

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL to invest ₹2,000 crore to scale manufacturing for premium categoriespremium

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL tops Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50 as India Inc steps up ESGpremium

Kwality Walls listing, hul demerger

Kwality Wall's shares list at 26% discount on NSE post demerger from HUL

TCS

Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹3 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 37,580.1 crore to Rs 13,65,659.38 crore.

 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 34,846.12 crore to Rs 18,86,832.66 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance tanked by Rs 20,316.41 crore to Rs 6,20,070.59 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation (mcap) slumped Rs 18,180.89 crore to Rs 9,53,872.59 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dived Rs 14,990.24 crore to Rs 5,37,213.68 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro fell by Rs 13,714.85 crore to Rs 5,88,837.39 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India declined by Rs 13,061.33 crore to Rs 11,09,520.23 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 10,360.03 crore to Rs 9,86,986.64 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 5,462.81 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 5,49,393.18 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Wobbly markets: Sensex, Nifty cap volatile February with another 1% drop

Indian equities, Indices, Stock Market, Trading

Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2%; Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times

oil, export, trade, crude oil,

Oil can flare 57% to $110/bbl in worst-case on Iran-US tensions: Analysts

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Energy India (Photo: Company Website)

Higher growth and margin gains fuel sharp rally in Hitachi Energy Indiapremium

Sebi

CA body urges Sebi to address delays, restrictive norms in RA registration

Topics : mcap HUL Hindustan Unilever HUL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict