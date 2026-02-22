Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mcap of 6 top valued firms climbs ₹63,000 cr; L&T, SBI biggest gainers

Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries were the gainers

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI added ₹16,015.12 crore to ₹11,22,581.56 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms climbed Rs 63,478.46 crore last week, led by Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India, which emerged as the biggest winners.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 187.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, over the past week.

Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services saw their valuations erode.

The market valuation of Larsen & Toubro jumped by Rs 28,523.31 crore to Rs 6,02,552.24 crore. SBI added Rs 16,015.12 crore to Rs 11,22,581.56 crore.

 

The valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by Rs 9,617.56 crore to Rs 14,03,239.48 crore, and that of LIC edged higher by Rs 5,977.12 crore to Rs 5,52,203.92 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance advanced Rs 3,142.36 crore to Rs 6,40,387 crore, and that of Reliance Industries went up Rs 202.99 crore to Rs 19,21,678.78 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 15,338.66 crore to Rs 11,27,705.37 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 14,632.10 crore to Rs 9,97,346.67 crore.

Infosys' mcap declined by Rs 6,791.58 crore to Rs 5,48,496.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped Rs 1,989.95 crore to Rs 9,72,053.48 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India, and Infosys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

