Mcap of 9 of top-10 valued firms add Rs 95,522 cr; RIL, TCS lead gainers

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 29,634.27 crore to Rs 20,29,710.68 crore

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 95,522.81 crore last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS and HUL emerging as the biggest gainers.
Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21 on Friday.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 649.37 points or 0.80 per cent.
The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 29,634.27 crore to Rs 20,29,710.68 crore.
The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 17,167.83 crore to Rs 16,15,114.27 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs 15,225.36 crore to Rs 6,61,151.49 crore.
The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied by Rs 12,268.39 crore to Rs 8,57,392.26 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 11,524.92 crore to Rs 8,47,640.11 crore.

ITC soared Rs 3,965.14 crore to Rs 6,32,364.24 crore, while State Bank of India added Rs 2,498.89 crore to Rs 7,27,578.99 crore.
In addition, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India jumped by Rs 1,992.37 crore to Rs 6,71,050.63 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 1,245.64 crore to Rs 7,73,269.13 crore.
However, the mcap of HDFC Bank plunged by Rs 4,835.34 crore to Rs 12,38,606.19 crore.
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

