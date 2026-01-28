MIC Electronics hit 10% upper circuit on bagging ₹114 crore order

MIC Electronics shares hit a 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹38.94 per share. At 12:34 PM, MIC Electronics shares were trading 10 per cent higher at ₹38.94. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained 0.32 per cent to 82,123.33.

The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE MIC Electronics has secured a significant infrastructure contract worth approximately ₹114.10 crore from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, the development authority of Chhattisgarh's capital city. The order, awarded through a competitive tender process, encompasses the complete lifecycle of a Common Facility Centre in Sector 22 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar—from design and engineering through to construction, testing, commissioning, and subsequent operations & maintenance.

“MIC Electronics Limited (the Company) hereby informs you that the company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, Raipur for Designing, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Testing, Commissioning, AMC and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure works at common facility centre in sector 22 Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Raipur for an amount of ₹114,10,15,212 (Rupees One HundredFourteen Crore Ten Lakh Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred And Twelve Only),” the filing read.

The contract, which was formally accepted on January 27, 2026, carries a 10-month execution timeline, providing the company with a defined project schedule. The scope of work includes annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and long-term operations support, suggesting a multi-year revenue stream beyond the initial construction phase.