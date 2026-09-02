Morepen Labs zooms 112% in 6 weeks; stock hits multi-year high; here's why

Morepen Laboratories share price movement

Morepen Laboratories' share price hit a multi-year high of ₹112.85, soaring 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

In the past six weeks, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company zoomed 112 per cent after it reported strong earnings for June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). Currently, the stock quotes at its highest level since 2001. It hit a record high of ₹234 on March 30, 2000.

At 02:16 PM, Morepen quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹112.35, compared to a 0.61 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined nearly 28 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Morepen Laboratories Q1 results

Morepen Laboratories’ profit after tax (PAT) surged by 394 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹56.35 crore in Q1FY27, supported by better operating leverage and improved performance on the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) front. The company earned a net profit of ₹11.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue increased by 34 per cent YoY to ₹575.31 crore, compared with ₹429.64 crore posted in the June quarter of the last fiscal year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) in the reported quarter surged by 207 per cent YoY to ₹87.72 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 15.25 per cent, showing an improvement of 6.65 per cent in the quarter under review.

The management said the strong Q1 performance was supported by better operating leverage, improved performance on the API front, strong export growth and full-scale commercialization of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) mandate.

The first quarter also marked a major strategic milestone as Morepen’s previously announced ₹825 crore CDMO mandate entered full scale commercialization phase, with ₹58 crore worth of commercial CDMO dispatches completed during the quarter. This marks the commercial validation of the company’s Morepen 2.0 strategy, focused on moving from traditional commodity APIs toward innovation-led manufacturing, long-duration CDMO partnerships, recurring customer programs and a scalable operating platform, the management said.

With API profitability recovering, exports growing strongly and Medical Devices continuing to scale as a second growth engine, Morepen is entering the next phase with greater confidence, it added.

Morepen Labs – Outlook

Morepen is progressively expanding from a traditional API business into an innovation-led manufacturing platform focused on long-duration supply contracts, CDMO partnerships, process scale-up, regulated-market customer programs and global pharmaceutical partnerships.

The company is also developing its Medical Devices business as a scalable chronic-care healthcare platform across blood glucose monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, recurring consumables, CGM opportunities and connected health.

Morepen in its FY26 annual report said that the company's medium-term outlook remains positive, supported by its diversified presence across APIs, CDMO, Formulations, OTC, and Home Healthcare businesses, robust product pipeline, expanding global regulatory footprint, and increasing focus on high-value and specialty products.

The company is well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for complex APIs, specialty therapies, CRDMO/CDMO services, and import-substituting API manufacturing, while leveraging opportunities arising from the global biologics patent cliff, supply chain diversification, AI-enabled drug discovery, and supportive Government initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The company also expects to benefit from the continued expansion of India's healthcare ecosystem, driven by increasing healthcare access, wider insurance coverage, favourable demographics, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and deeper penetration of healthcare services across Tier-II, Tier-III and rural markets. The rapid growth of digital healthcare, e-pharmacy platforms, and home healthcare is expected to further strengthen demand for the company's Formulations, OTC, and Medical Devices portfolios.

With its strong R&D capabilities, integrated manufacturing infrastructure, extensive regulatory approvals, growing patent portfolio, and long-term CDMO partnerships, the company remains well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, strengthen its global market presence, and create long-term value for its stakeholders, Morepen said.