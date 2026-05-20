Mumbai rainfall to become tradable with NCDEX weather futures

Mumbai's rains are set to become a tradable asset in ​India.

India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will ​launch the country's first exchange-traded weather derivatives ‌contract on June 1, allowing participants to hedge financial exposure arising from fluctuations in the rains in Mumbai.

The cash-settled futures contract will be based on rainfall deviation data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department, NCDEX said in a statement.

The exchange said the contracts could help sectors including agriculture, logistics, construction, power and banking ‌manage weather-related risks beyond traditional government relief and insurance claims.

Businesses in Mumbai - India's financial capital known for torrential monsoon rains - often face disruption during the four-month rainy season beginning in June, affecting supply chains, transport networks and infrastructure activity.

India last ​month forecast below-average monsoon rains in 2026 for the first time in ‌three years, raising concerns over farm output and economic growth in Asia's third-largest ​economy.

In ‌an Instagram post, NCDEX described rain as a market signal ‌and said the derivative contract would allow India to "TradeRain".

The advertisement contrasted commuters wading through heavy ‌Mumbai rains ​with a woman ​smiling while checking trading charts.

"For someone it's just rainfall, for some it's an opportunity," ‌the advertisement ​said.