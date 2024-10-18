Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bear Spread' strategy on Bank Nifty

Derivative Strategy
Bear Spread Bear Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Buy Bank Nifty (30-October Expiry) 51,000 Put at Rs 360 & simultaneously sell 50,500 Put at Rs 230
Lot Size: 15
Cost of the strategy: Rs 130 (Rs 1,950 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 5,550 If Bank Nifty closes at or below Rs 50,500 on 30 Oct expiry.
More From This Section
Break even Point: Rs 50,870
Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.85
Approx margin required: Rs 15,500
Rationale
– Short build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in the open interest with Bank Nifty falling by 1 per cent.
– Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it is placed below its 5 and 20 day EMA.
– RSI Oscillators is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating bearish trend.
– Amongst the Bank NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 51,500-52,000 levels.
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)