Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Natco Pharma trades lower for 10th straight day; tanks 40% on weak Q3

Natco Pharma trades lower for 10th straight day; tanks 40% on weak Q3

The pharma stock hit its lowest level since December 2023 and tanked 52 per cent from its record high level of Rs 1,638.35, touched on September 12, 2024.

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Representative Picture

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Natco Pharma hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 790.50, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, and extending its decline after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). 
 
The stock of the pharmaceutical company is quoting lower for the 10th straight trading day, plunging 40 per cent during the period. The stock has hit its lowest level since December 2023. It has tanked 52 per cent from its record high level of Rs 1,638.35 touched on September 12, 2024.
 
At 11:14 am; Natco Pharma shares were trading 1 per cent lower at Rs 807.50, as compared to the 0.23 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 
 
 
In Q3FY25, the company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined 37.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 132.40 crore. On a sequential basis, PAT fell 80 per cent from Rs 676.5 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin decreased to 33.0 per cent in Q3FY25 from 38.3 per cent in Q3FY24 and 60.5 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
The total revenue of the pharmaceutical company declined 18 per cent YoY and 54.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), at Rs 651 crore. During the quarter, contribution from the export formulation business was lower, most likely on account of the absence of anti-cancer drug, gRevlimid.

Also Read

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Cyient share price jumps 4% on roping in Sukumal Banerjee as CEO; details

equity trading volumes, share market

Here's why RateGain share price was in demand today; key details here

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit after USFDA inspection at TN facility

ITC

ITC hits over 8-month low, falls below Rs 400 mark; down 14% post Budget

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Tata Technologies and Ireda shares rose up to 4% in trade today?

 
The formulation export segment recorded 52.8 per cent YoY and 76.4 per cent QoQ decline in revenue at Rs 285.80 crore. However, the company expects healthy growth of business in the ensuing quarters.
 
Natco’s pharma segment constitutes a major portion of its revenues, where export formulations contribute a major portion of the company's revenues, followed by Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). 
 
The company's export formulations business focuses on high entry barriers and complex products and comprises customers in the US, Canada, Brazil, Asia-Pacific region and other countries. The company derives majority of its US formulation revenues from gRevlimid, gCopaxone, gFosrenol, gTykerb, gTamiflu, gDoxil, gAfinitor and gZortress. 
 
A significant portion of the company's revenue comes from the US market, making Natco vulnerable to regulatory and market changes there. As an export-oriented company, it faces risks from exchange rate volatility as well. The generic pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, putting pressure on prices and margins.
 
However, Natco is now banking on some new First-to-File (FTF) opportunities, notably gOzempic (Anti-diabetic), gWegovy (Weight management) and gLynparza (Anti-cancer) among others. (Total pipeline- Key Solo Para IV FTFs- 8; Key Para IV products -7). The management is confident about the prospects of some of these products to maintain the blockbuster traction beyond FY26, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the company's results update.
 
Already, its partner Mylan has settled a US patent litigation with NovoNordisk for generic Ozempic (to be outsourced from Stelis) which registered ~$ 9 billion sales in the US in CY23. The Kothur warning letter is not expected to have much impact as the company has dome dual filing including from Vizag for most of the important products and tie-ups with the CDMO players, the brokerage firm said.
 
Analysts further said they continue to have faith in Natco’s ability to focus on blockbusters which are capable of generating robust cash flows for a 3-5 year horizon before they fade. The company is spending a good amount of money on R&D (8-10 per cent on normalised sales).
 

More From This Section

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

ITC trades below this monthly avg after 4 years, VBL first-time; what next?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks climb; Financials, FMCG, Pharma drag; Sensex, Nifty decline

| Image: Bloomberg

Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut, Trump tariffs: Analysts

PremiumABB

Pace of order inflow, peak margin worries for ABB after strong Q4 show

ipo market listing share market

Swasth Foodtech IPO off to a good start; subscription rises 50%, GMP up 26%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Natco Pharma Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 BSE NSE equity share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon