Here's why RateGain share price was in demand today; key details here

RateGain share rose after it announced that Nok Air has selected AirGain, its advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights

equity trading volumes, share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

RateGain Share price: Rategain Travel technologies (Rategain) shares were in demand on Thursday, February 20, 205, as the share rose up to 8.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 541.65 per share.
 
The rise in RateGain share price came after it announced that Nok Air, a budget carrier in Thailand, has selected AirGain, RateGain’s advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights. 
 
In a statement, RateGain stressed that this strategic collaboration reflects Nok Air's commitment to providing affordable and seamless travel experiences as it continues to expand its network across Thailand and Asia.
 
Ranon Viputsiri, chief commercial officer of Nok Air, said, “Staying competitive in today’s fast-paced aviation industry requires innovative solutions and actionable insights. With AirGain’s cutting-edge platform, Nok Air can optimise our pricing and promotions to better serve our passengers while achieving sustainable growth. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”
 
 
With AirGain, Nok Air will gain access to real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and more than 50 online travel agencies (OTAs). 

The data will help the airline refine its pricing strategies, optimise promotions, and maintain its leadership in the competitive aviation market. By leveraging dynamic pricing and monitoring market trends, Nok Air aims to offer greater value to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth.
 
Nok Air, known for its distinctive branding and customer-first approach, operates a large domestic network and international routes in India and China, connecting key cities and tourist destinations. The airline has built a strong reputation among budget-conscious travelers. Amid rising competition, fluctuating demand, and shifting customer preferences, Nok Air continues to strengthen its position in the region.
 
Vinay Varma, senior vice president and general manager at AirGain, said, “Partnering with Nok Air, a trailblazer in Thailand’s aviation market, is an exciting opportunity for us. AirGain’s AI-powered pricing intelligence will enable Nok Air to navigate market complexities, enhance pricing agility, and deliver exceptional value to passengers. We are proud to support their strategic goals and redefine budget-friendly travel in the region.”
 
About RateGain
 
RateGain Travel Technologies is a global leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. With over 3,200 customers and more than 700 partners across over 100 countries, the company helps businesses boost revenue through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. 
 
Founded in 2004, RateGain serves a diverse range of industries, including hotels, airlines, car rentals, cruises, and travel management companies.
 
As one of the largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, RateGain enables revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams to drive better business outcomes. 
 
The company’s customer base includes 26 of the Top 30 Hotel Chains, 25 of the Top 30 Online Travel Agents, 3 of the Top 4 Airlines, and several Fortune 500 companies.
 
At 11:30 AM, RateGain share was trading 6.52 per cent higher at Rs 532.25 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27 per cent lower at 75,731.67 levels.

