Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Swasth Foodtech IPO off to a good start; subscription rises 50%, GMP up 26%

Swasth Foodtech IPO off to a good start; subscription rises 50%, GMP up 26%

Swasth Foodtech shares were trading at Rs 118 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 24 per share, or 25.53 per cent over the IPO price

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Swasth Foodtech IPO GMP zooms: Shares of rice bran oil producer and seller Swasth Foodtech are commanding a decent premium in the grey markets as their initial public offering opens for subscription today, February 20, 2025. Swasth Foodtech comprises a fresh issue of 1.58 million equity shares and is available at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that Swasth Foodtech shares were trading at Rs 118 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 24 per share, or 25.53 per cent over the IPO price.
 
Meanwhile, Swasth Foodtech IPO has seen a favorable response from investors, as it got subscribed around 50 per cent at around 11:00 AM on Thursday.
 
 
The subscription window for the Swasth Foodtech IPO is expected to close on Monday, February 24, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,12,800 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares. The minimum amount required by a High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) is Rs 2,25,600 for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

Also Read

HP Telecom India IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

HP Telecom India IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

ipo listing

Hexaware Technologies makes muted D-Street debut; shares list at 5% premium

IPO

Quality Power IPO allotment today: check status, GMP, likely listing price

ipo market listing share market

Last Day! Quality Power IPO ends today; 100% subscription, GMP turns flat

IPO

IPO Alert! CIEL HR Services gets final observations from Sebi; details

 
Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Swasth Foodtech IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 25, 2025. Shares of Swasth Foodtech IPO are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Friday, February 28, 2025.
 
Mas Services is the registrar for the Swasth Foodtech IPO, while Horizon Management acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the public offering.
 
Swasth Foodtech proposes to utilize the proceeds from the public offering for setting up a packing line at the existing manufacturing unit. The company further intends to use the IPO proceeds for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
Incorporated in 2021, Swasth Foodtech India processes rice bran oil for sale to oil manufacturers and packers. The company produces various grades of rice bran oil, rich in Vitamin E and Oryzanol, offering heart-healthy benefits. Swasth Foodtech operates a zero-waste unit, reusing or selling by-products like gums, wax, and fatty acids. The company has a production capacity of 125 MT per day and operates a manufacturing facility in Purba Burdwan, West Bengal. Swasth Foodtech's products include rice bran oil and by-products like fatty acids, wax, and gums.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks climb; Sensex, Nifty lower; PSB, Metal, Auto gain; FMCG drags

stock market

Here's why Waaree Energies share rose over 4% in trade on February 20

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Cyient DLM, Sansera, AMI Organics: 5 microcap stocks that you MUST buy

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

Indian Hotels

This smallcap hotel stock has zoomed 29% in 2 days; hits new high

Topics : IPO GMP SME IPOs SME IPO IPOs IPO allotment IPO REVIEW IPO listing time BSE SME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon