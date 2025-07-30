Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap NBFC stock falls 10% in 2 days; should you buy the dip?

Smallcap NBFC stock falls 10% in 2 days; should you buy the dip?

The NBFC's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 16.43 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 16.84 per cent reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25)

share market stock market trading

At 01:15 PM, shares of Five-Star Business Finance were trading at ₹619.70, down by 4.57 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five-Star Business Finance share price today: Shares of non-banking finance company (NBFC), Five-Star Business Finance, declined over 4 per cent on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹619.
 
At 01:15 PM, shares of Five-Star Business Finance were trading at ₹619.70, down by 4.57 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading in green, up by 31 points or 0.13 per cent, quoting 24,852.90 level. 
 
The NBFC stock extended losses for the second consecutive trading session. The sell-off on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Five-Star Business Finance Q1FY26 earnings

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹266 crore, up by 6 per cent from ₹252 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, on a sequential basis, PAT declined by 5 per cent. Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹791 crore, marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 18 per cent.
 
However, margins came under pressure during the April-June quarter. The NBFC's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 16.43 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 16.84 per cent reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25), indicating a decline of 41 basis points. The company's total assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹12,458 crore during the first quarter of FY26, marking a 20 per cent Y-o-Y rise. On the asset quality front, the company experienced upsetting numbers. Net stage 3 assets stood at 1.25 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 0.88 per cent reported in the previous quarter.  ALSO READ | Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?

Also Read

power, electricity, power grid, power tariff,

What's behind Hitachi Energy India 8% rally? Market cap nears ₹1 trillion

Varun beverages

Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?premium

NTPC

NTPC shares gain 2% following Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Blue Dart Express shares slip 3% on posting 9% decline is Q1 PAT

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 6% after Q1 results; check details here

Time to buy the dip?

D-street analysts pointed out that the subdued quarter was largely owing to the company's overleveraging challenges, especially for borrowers below ₹3 lakh ticket size. However, the management is anticipating improvement in the second half of FY26 with a larger focus on higher ticket sizes of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The NBFC will also bring in stringent credit filters, eventually resulting in higher rejection rates. 
"Management is cognisant of rising delinquencies, and hence, it already initiated corrective measures to enable recovery in H2FY26. (We) retain 'Hold' with a revised target price of ₹650 (₹720 earlier), as we trim our FY26E/FY27E earnings by 3 per cent/1 per cent and lower the multiple to 2.25x (2.5x earlier) on Sep’26E BVPS," ICICI Securities stated in its report.  
JM Financial has taken a more optimistic stance, maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹750. "We believe that with its strong execution capabilities, its collection-first approach and shift towards less risky customer segments, Five-Star will be the first one to come out of the on-going stress. We expect Five-Star to continue to deliver healthy RoAs/RoEs of 7.5 per cent/18 per cent over FY26E/FY27E," the brokerage firm said.
 

More From This Section

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: L&T, NTPC, Maruti lift Sensex 160 pts; SMIDs slip; Nifty Auto down 1%

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street yet to resume F&O trade; market vigilance up: Sebi chief

360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Who should invest?

Image

NSDL IPO sees strong demand; fully booked within hours; GMP holds at 16%

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO opens today: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor NBFCs Five Star Business Finance stocks Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon