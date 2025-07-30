Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
360 ONE Asset launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Who should invest?

360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund is an open-ended scheme investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, debt, and commodities

Photo: 360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Multi Asset Allocation Fund | Photo: 360 ONE Asset

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund: 360 One Asset has launched 360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, debt, commodities, and assets like REITs and InvITs. The new fund offer (NFO) opened for subscription today, July 30, 2025 and will close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to provide the investors with an opportunity to invest in an actively managed portfolio of multiple asset classes. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised, and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.
 
 
Raghav Iyengar, chief executive officer at 360 ONE Asset, said that by diversifying across asset classes, we aim to mitigate risk and create sustainable value for our clients in an ever-changing global environment. "With this fund, we are not only expanding our robust portfolio of investment products but also empowering investors to navigate market complexities with confidence. This is another step in our journey to redefine the investment landscape in India," he added.
 
The performance of the fund is benchmarked against a composite index of BSE 500 TRI (25 per cent), NIFTY Composite Debt Index (45 per cent), and domestic gold and silver prices (30 per cent).
 
The equity portion of the fund will be managed by Mayur Patel, debt by Milan Mody, and the commodities portion by Rahul Khetawat. 

According to SID, no exit load will be charged if up to 10 per cent of the units are redeemed or switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. However, no exit load will be charged on redemption of more than 10 per cent of the units. In addition, no exit load will be levied if units are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment. 
 
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is ₹1000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

360 ONE Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Who should invest?

According to the SID, the product is suitable for investors seeking to create long-term wealth and investment in multiple asset classes. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them. As per the riskometer, the principal invested in the scheme will be at high risk. 
 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

