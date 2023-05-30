close

New TER structure in co-creation stage: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Regulation is in a co-creation stage with the industry and urged fund houses to share relevant data with the regulator, says Sebi chairperson

BS Reporter
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
The new total expense ratio (TER) structure for mutual funds could be somewhat different from the proposals shared by the regulator in the consultation paper earlier this month.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, said on Tuesday that the regulation is in a co-creation stage with the industry and urged fund houses to share relevant data with the regulator. Consultation papers from Sebi are mostly the final draft of new regulations as they are put out for public consultation only after a proper engagement with the concerned industry.

However, the regulator took a different approach with the TER regulations due to price sensitivity of the information. The engagement with the industry went underway after the release of the consultation paper.

Topics : SEBI

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

