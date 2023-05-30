New TER structure in co-creation stage: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, said on Tuesday that the regulation is in a co-creation stage with the industry and urged fund houses to share relevant data with the regulator. Consultation papers from Sebi are mostly the final draft of new regulations as they are put out for public consultation only after a proper engagement with the concerned industry.

The new total expense ratio (TER) structure for mutual funds could be somewhat different from the proposals shared by the regulator in the consultation paper earlier this month.