The Nifty Bank index continued to scale fresh lifetime highs on Tuesday morning, trading above the 62,300 mark amid bullish technical indicators.

While analysts said the index could extend gains in the short term, they did not rule out some profit booking after the sharp run-up over the past month.

Nifty Bank has gained nearly 11.5 per cent over the past month and advanced around 1.2 per cent on Tuesday morning.

The index touched an intraday high of 62,324.55, compared with its previous close of 61,575.90.

On a year-to-date basis, the index has gained 4.3 per cent, erasing losses recorded during the escalation of the US-Iran war.

The banking benchmark has also outperformed the Nifty 50 over the past month, with the broader index gaining 9.8 per cent during the period.

The rally has been supported by buying across heavyweight banking stocks.

Among Nifty Bank constituents, Punjab National Bank gained 3.8 per cent, Canara Bank advanced 2.6 per cent, AU Small Finance Bank was up 2.3 per cent and State Bank of India rose 1.7 per cent on Tuesday.

Vipin Kumar, AVP – Derivatives and Technical Research at Globe Capital Market, said the index had moved sharply higher over the past couple of weeks amid a decline in crude oil prices and had breached its previous lifetime highs.

“The chart structure remains positive as long as the index trades above the 58,800-58,600 spot zone on a closing basis,” Kumar said.

He added that any dip towards the 60,500 level should be viewed as a fresh buying opportunity.

Sustained trading above 62,000 could take the index towards 63,000-63,500 in the near term, he said.

Analysts, however, believe the rapid rally could lead to some consolidation at higher levels.

Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates, sees potential for Nifty Bank to move towards 62,500, which he described as a strong resistance zone.

“Historically, whenever the weekly RSI (relative strength index) approaches the 70 mark, the index tends to enter a phase of consolidation or witness some profit booking,” Shah said.

He believes a significant portion of the near-term upside may already have been captured and advised traders against initiating fresh long positions at current levels.

Instead, he sees buying opportunities emerging on dips towards the 59,500-60,000 range.

Among individual stocks, Shah expects Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank to outperform their peers.

Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president – Research at Bajaj Broking, also cautioned that the sharp advance warrants some near-term caution.

“Index has seen a strong up move of more than 7,500 points in just 12 sessions. Hence, some consolidation cannot be ruled out at higher levels,” Mukherjee said.