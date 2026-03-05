Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Nifty CPSE index surges 3%, hits 52-wk high; Coal, CSL, BEL rally up to 7%

Nifty CPSE index surges 3%, hits 52-wk high; Coal, CSL, BEL rally up to 7%

At 01:58 PM on Thursday, the Nifty CPSE index was the the top gainer among sectoral and thematic indices, up 2.8 per cent, as compared to 0.4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

CPSEs, research and development, R&D spending

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Nifty CPSE index movement today

 
The Nifty CPSE index hit a 52-week high of 7,220.60, as it rallied 3.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade after a strong surge in Coal India, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Cochin Shipyard (CSL), which soared up to 7 per cent. 
At 01:58 PM; the Nifty CPSE index was the top gainer among sectoral and thematic indices, up 2.8 per cent as compared to a 0.4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The CPSE index surpassed its previous high of 7,147.25 touched on February 25, 2026. 
Among individual stocks, CSL soared 7 per cent to ₹1,497 on the NSE in intra-day trade. NLC India spurted 6 per cent to ₹263.30, while Coal India and BEL gained 5 per cent each and NTPC, SJVN and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were up 4 per cent each. 
 
The CPSE Index is designed to measure the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) listed on the BSE. CPSEs are companies for which 51 per cent or more of the direct holding belongs to the Central Government of India.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
It is different from the Nifty PSE Index, which has a broader public-sector universe (including PSU banks and financials); while Nifty CPSE is a more concentrated, disinvestment-focused index of select CPSEs only.

What’s driving Coal India, BEL, Cochin Shipyard stock price today?

 
Cochin Shipyard’s stock price soared 7 per cent. Antique Stock Broking continues to maintain a positive outlook on the naval shipbuilding sector and has upgraded its rating on the stock to Hold from Sell citing that the Indian defence shipbuilding industry is poised for significant order inflows, driven by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard’s ambitious fleet expansion plans, each targeting around 200 ships. However, the stock has achieved the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹1,471 per share. 
Share price of BEL hit a new high of ₹467.90, soaring 5 per cent in intra-day trade. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. 
BEL, by virtue of being majority-owned by the Government of India (GOI) and being a Navratna defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), witnesses a sizeable inflow of orders on a nomination basis. The ratings consider the strong order pipeline with an unexecuted order book worth ₹73,015 crore as on January 01, 2026, which translates into an order book to operating income (OI) ratio of around 3.2 times (based on FY2025 operating revenue), providing healthy revenue visibility in the medium term.  READ | Record Feb dispatches lift Nifty Auto index 1%; GST 2.0 seen aiding demand 
Share price of Coal India gained 5 per cent to ₹458.50 in intra-day trade on rising prices of coal in the global markets. According to reports, prices of European thermal coal hit their highest level since October 2023 on Wednesday, while those of South African thermal coal jumped to its highest level since August 2024. 
Meanwhile, Power and Oil & Gas sectors dominate the CPSE index with 76 per cent combined weight, serving as key performance drivers. India’s power demand and capacity are on a strong growth trajectory, supported by investments in renewables, transmission, storage and thermal capacity.  Oil & Gas demand is projected to rise significantly through 2045, backed by expanding refining capacity, robust consumption growth and exploration investments.  ===================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

