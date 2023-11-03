close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Nifty Pharma index needs to breakout above 14,900 for a bullish move

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the select momentum oscillators on the Nifty IT index have reached oversold zone, thus suggesting a potential rebound in the near term.

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Pharma Index Analysis

The Nifty Pharma Index presents a compelling scenario for traders and investors alike. The current market price is under the influence of key resistance levels, primarily anticipated around 14,900. A close above this level is indicative of a robust bullish sentiment, suggesting that the Bulls have a stronger foothold than the Bears in the market. 

In simpler terms, a breakthrough past 14,900 is likely to trigger a fresh round of buying activities. If the index successfully closes above 14,900, the next resistance level is projected at 15,236, providing traders with valuable insights for strategic moves. 

On the flip side, if the index falters and falls below 14,500, the next support levels are expected to be at 14,336 and 14,000, indicating critical points for market participants to monitor. 

The overarching trend in the market remains bullish according to the charts. However, in the event of a correction and if the index dips below 14,336, both swing traders and investors are advised to actively seek opportunities. Buying the index and its constituents during such phases can be advantageous for short and mid-term gains. 

In summary, a close observation of the 14,900 mark is pivotal for market participants. A breakthrough here could herald significant bullish movements, while a dip below 14,336 might provide an ideal entry point for traders looking to capitalize on potential market uptrends.

Nifty IT Index Buy at CMP or at dips

In the past fortnight, the Nifty IT Index has experienced a sharp correction evident on the charts. However, technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are signaling an oversold condition, suggesting a potential rebound in the near term. 

Given these market dynamics, a technical bounce is anticipated. To capitalize on this potential uptick, traders are advised to adopt a cautious yet proactive strategy. Buying the index and its constituents either at the current market price or on dips becomes a prudent move. Setting a strict stop loss at the near term low or the level of 30,000 on a closing basis acts as a protective measure, safeguarding against unexpected downturns. 

Also Read

Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach

Nifty Metal, Pharma: Trading strategies for these 2 sectoral indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Auto, Pharma indices; check key levels here

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO subscribed nearly 7.6 times

Markets rebound after Fed holds rates steady; Sensex rises 490 points

Demand for 50-year government bond seen firm from insurance firms

Alternative investment funds hope for Sebi leeway, clear demat guidelines

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest


This strategy aligns with the imminent technical bounce, allowing traders to enter the market strategically. The target for this move is set at 32,350, providing a clear goal for traders seeking short-term gains. By adhering to this approach, market participants can position themselves favorably, taking advantage of the expected rebound while managing risks effectively.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Nifty Pharma Trading strategies Nifty IT Index technical charts

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon