Home / Markets / News / Nifty SmallCap forms Death Cross on chart; 132 stocks with similar pattern

Nifty SmallCap forms Death Cross on chart; 132 stocks with similar pattern

More than 50% of Nifty Smallcap 250 stocks are seen trading with a 'Death Cross' pattern, show technical charts; 15 smallcaps witnessed this bearish chart formation in New Year 2026.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

Death Cross Alert: Nifty Smallcap, 3 stocks witnessed 'Death Cross' formation on technical charts on Monday.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty SmallCap 250 index has witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' pattern on the technical charts today, January 12, 2026, as the index plunged to a low of 15,915.  At 10:30 AM, the SmallCap index quoted with a loss of 1 per cent at 16,050 levels.  The Nifty SmallCap chart below shows that the index has dropped as much as 5.8 per cent from its recent high of 16,893 touched on January 6, 2026.  The term 'Death Cross' is used when the short-term, the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) falls below the long-term 200-DMA. In general, formation of 'Death Cross' is considered as a bearish (negative) development for the underlying index or stock.  Post formation of 'Death Cross' the short-term moving average, which has drifted below the long-term moving average, tends to act as a potential near-term hurdle. However, 'Death Cross' chart pattern alone does not determine the overall trend for the particular stock or index. 

Here's a look at the Nifty SmallCap 250 daily chart.

 
 
 
  The above chart shows that the 50-DMA (16,693) has slipped marginally below the 200-DMA, which now stands at 16,724.  The Nifty SmallCap 250 index has seen the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart for the first-time since July 3, 2025. In the interim the SmallCap index had touched a high of 18,077, and a low of 15,860, shows the chart.  A detailed analysis of the Nifty SmallCap 250 index shows that more than 50 per cent (132 stocks) were seen trading with a similar (Death Cross) chart pattern as of date. Out of these 132 stocks, 15 shares witnessed this bearish formation in the month of January 2026, while 3 did today.  Aegis Logistics, Amber Enterprises, BEML, CAMS, Gland Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics and Pfizer are few of the prominent stocks to witness 'Death Cross' formation in 2026.  That apart, Akzo Nobel India, Campus Activewear and Maharashtra Scooters are the 3 smallcaps stocks to witness 'Death Cross' today. Here's a look at these 3 stock charts: 

Akzo Nobel India

Current Market Price: ₹3,088 
 
  Akzo India stock has plunged nearly 18 per cent from its December high of ₹3,745. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹3,314.70, while the 200-DMA at ₹3,314.90. 

Campus Activewear

Current Market Price: ₹250.50 
 
  Campus Activewear has witnessed a gradual down move since mid-October 2025. The 50-DMA has slipped to ₹267.19, while the 200-DMA stands at ₹267.49. 

Maharashtra Scooters

Current Market Price: ₹12,803 
  The stock has tumbled nearly 32 per cent from a high of ₹18,538 registered on September 15, 2025. The 50-DMA and the 200-DMA now stand at ₹14,310 and ₹14,385, respectively, shows the daily chart. 

Market technicals stocks technical analysis stock market trading Smallcap index technical charts technical calls Trading calls Trading strategies Akzo Nobel India Pfizer BEML

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

