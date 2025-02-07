Business Standard

Nifty50: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Bull Call ahead of RBI outcome

Nifty50: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Bull Call ahead of RBI outcome

Nifty Today: The 23,800 level aligns with key trendline resistance, temporarily halting the uptrend

Photo: Shutterstock

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Stock Markets News: Nifty Today 

 

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

Expiry: 13 FEB 2025

Strikes: Buy 23,600 CE and Sell 24,000 CE

Net Outflow: 155 points

Stop Loss: Entire premium outflow (Max Loss = 155 points)

Strategy Target: 400 (Max Profit = 245 points)

Break-even Point (BEP): 23,755

 
Rationale:
 
>> The sharp Nifty rally over the past few days has led to overbought conditions, triggering a corrective retracement as traders book profits or reduce weaker long positions. 
 
>> The 23,800 level aligns with key trendline resistance, temporarily halting the uptrend.
 
>> However, the correction is expected to find support near the 23,500–23,450 zone, providing a potential entry point for bullish positions.
 
 
>> Improved market breadth suggests the resistance at 23,800 is temporary, with a breakout likely to drive Nifty towards 24,500.

>> A Bull Call Spread is recommended to capitalise on the bullish bias with controlled risk.
       
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

