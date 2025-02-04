Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NLC India share jump 12% after profits more than double in Q3 results

NLC India share jump 12% after profits more than double in Q3 results

NLC India share price jumped 12 per cent at Rs 236.80 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after NLC India reported strong Q3FY25 results

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NLC India share price jumped 12 per cent at Rs 236.80 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after NLC India reported strong Q3FY25 results, with consolidated revenue rising 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,411 crore from Rs 3,164 crore in the December quarter of FY24. 
 
The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled in Q3FY25, soaring 101 per cent to Rs 1,827 crore against Rs 905 crore in the same quarter last year, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 41.4 per cent in Q3FY25 from 28.6 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
 
NLC India’s net profit surged 167.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 668 crore from Rs 250 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Moreover, the company declared a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for FY25, with February 7 set as the record date and payment due by March 4. 
 
Additionally, the board approved an investment of Rs 1,110 crore in a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd., aimed at developing lignite-based thermal power stations and lignite mines in Rajasthan.
 
NLC India in a statement said that it achieved lignite production of 171.35 lakh tonnes (LT) in the nine months ending FY 2024-25, marking a 5.23 per cent increase from 162.83 LT in the same period last year. 

Also Read

stock trading

NLC India up 4% on emerging successful bidder for Patrapara Mine in Odisha

Coal mine, Coal

Sarda Energy and Minerals, SM Steels bag coal mines on day 2 of auction

coal mine, Gevra Coal Mine, Kusmunda Coal Mine

ACC, NLC, JSW Energy & others bag five coal mines in 10th round of auction

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

NLC India gains 4% on plans to invest up to Rs 3,720 cr in renewable arm

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

NLCIL produces 12.34 billion units of green power as it treads RE path

 
The company recorded its highest-ever coal production of 115.16 LT, a 40.11 per cent growth compared to 82.19 LT previously. Gross power generation rose to 20,568 million units (MU), up 4.71 per cent from 19,643 MU in the corresponding period of FY 2023-24.
 
On the equities front, NLC India share price has fallen 15 per cent in the last six months, while losing 11 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8 per cent in the last one year. 
 
NLC India has a total market capitalisation of Rs 32,759.29 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 23.82 and at an earning per share of Rs 8.87, according to BSE. 
 
At 10:26 AM, the stock price of the company was up 11.22 per cent at Rs 234.95 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.69 per cent to 77,722.31 level.
 
NLC India is a government-owned company that mines coal and lignite, and generates power.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Mid, Smallcaps, Financials, Metal, Oil, IT gain around 1%; Sensex climbs 500 pts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

F&O trends: Buying seen in ITC, UBL; Shorts added in L&T, HUDCO, 8 others

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

RBI Policy Preview: MPC's decision on interest rates hangs by a fine thread

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 4: Power Grid, Tata Chemicals, Divis Labs, KEC Int'l

Photo: Shutterstock

Nifty F&O: Apply Short Strangle amid improving breadth, says Sahaj Agrawal

Topics : NLC India Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon