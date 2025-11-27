Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Noida facility to fuel Medanta's profitability, say analysts; retain 'Buy'

Noida facility to fuel Medanta's profitability, say analysts; retain 'Buy'

Analysts see nearly 17 per cent upside at current levels and have valued Medanta at a 30x12M EV/Ebitda multiple, arriving at a target price of ₹1,480 per share

Medanta

Image source: Medanta website

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has maintained its “Buy” rating on Global Health (Medanta), citing “strong operational momentum and a well-defined expansion pipeline that enhances revenue visibility beyond FY28.”
 
Tushar Manudhane, Eshita Jain, and Vipul Mehta – research analysts at MOFSL – see nearly 17 per cent upside at current levels and have valued the company at a 30×12M EV/Ebitda multiple, arriving at a target price of ₹1,480 per share.

Medanta’s Noida hospital expands regional presence

Medanta’s newly opened Noida facility is positioned as a strategic entry to address the demand-supply gap in the region. “From a service availability perspective, there are 6,000 superspecialty beds available for patients at the industry level. From a demand perspective, hospitals in Noida/Greater Noida have a patient population radius of 250km, including areas such as Western UP, South Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan,” the analysts noted.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
The Noida hospital has 226 beds, including 80 ICU beds, and offers healthcare services across 20+ specialties. Medanta already has a strong foothold in North India with hospitals in Gurugram (since 2009), Lucknow (2019), and Patna (2021). On the Lucknow facility, the analysts said, “Utilisation of the Lucknow hospital for patients since the pandemic has enhanced the brand recall of Medanta in North India.”

Noida losses to turn into growth by FY27

“While FY26 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to face a temporary drag due to operating losses from the Noida hospital, which we estimate at INR1.3 billion, we expect Ebitda breakeven within 12-15 months. Profitability is expected to scale up from 4QFY27,” the analysts said.

Also Read

Salasar Techno Engineering share price

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

Indo Tech Transformers share price

Indo Tech Transformers up 4% on bagging ₹91 crore order for NTPC projects

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Real estate

Building materials to revive in H2, says Motilal Oswal; top stock bets here

Brigade Group

Brigade Ent rises 5%, pares gains later; what sparked early trade rally?

 
MOFSL projects an overall Ebitda CAGR of 16 per cent over FY26-28, reaching ₹1,400 crore by FY28. Developing hospitals (excluding Noida) are expected to grow at a 21 per cent CAGR, while mature hospitals are projected to grow at 6 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Strong cash flow to support expansion plans

“Operational cash flow from currently operational hospitals, combined with surplus cash of ₹700 crore, would be sufficient to fund the ongoing capex program at Mumbai, South Delhi, Pithampura (Delhi), Guwahati, and incremental capex at existing locations,” the analysts said.
 
Even assuming Medanta’s 1HFY26 operating cash flow of ₹320 crore normalises over the next five years to ₹3,200 crore, they added, “The cumulative ₹3,900–4,000 crore available would be broadly adequate to fund the ₹4,100 crore capex program, including maintenance capex.” 
(Disclaimer: Target price and stock outlook has been suggested by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL). Views expressed are their own.)
   

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits record high of 26,296, sees profit booking later; Sensex up 150 pts

Piramal Finance

Motilal Oswal ups Piramal Finance target, retains 'Buy' on retail-led surge

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Ajit Mishra market view

Trading guide: Nifty eyes 26,500; Axis Bank, Glenmark on analyst radar

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Motilal Oswal seeks Sebi nod to raise ₹3,000 cr for first pvt credit fund

Topics : Medanta Buzzing stocks share market Share price Markets The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon