NSE breaks world record with 19.71 billion single-day orders: NSE CEO

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) achieved a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, setting a new world record for the highest number of transactions in a single trading day.

NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan announced on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, that the exchange processed an unprecedented 19.71 billion orders and 280.55 million trades within the trading hours of 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

"NSE handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5,2024 in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day- 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day. 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day," Chauhan said.

Equity markets on Wednesday also showed an impressive rebound from the previous day, as investors showed optimism regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the next government. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned from his second term and is set to take oath for his third term on June 8.

Reflecting this positive sentiment, the BSE Sensex index surged by 2,303 points, or 3.2 per cent, closing at 74,382 levels. Similarly, the Nifty50 index climbed 736 points, or 3.36 per cent, to end at 22,620.