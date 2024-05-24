Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 key match-ups: Will RR bowlers stop SRH batters?

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan key match-ups: SRH opener Travis Head could take confidence from the fact that only Sandeep Sharma has got the better of him

SRH vs RR in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2024

Match-ups: SRH vs RR in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
In the penultimate match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will fight it out for the one vacant place for the final. A tough competition between bat and ball is expected to enthral the cricket fans, whether in the stadium or on the mobile and TV screens. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SRH vs RR match-up: Travis Head vs Sandeep Sharma

SRH opener Travis Head could take confidence from the fact that only Sandeep Sharma has got the better of him. Head has a strike rate of 173.3, 160, and 138.9 against Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan respectively. 

With R Ashwin having a better economy rate against Head, it won't come as a surprise if Sanju Samson uses the veteran spinner in the powerplay itself.

Match ups: Head vs Rajasthan bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Travis Head Trent Boult 3 52 30 0 - 173.3 7 3
Travis Head Yuzvendra Chahal 3 40 25 0 - 160 2 3
Travis Head Avesh Khan 3 25 18 2 12.5 138.9 4 1
Travis Head R Ashwin 4 10 17 0 - 58.8 0 0
Travis Head Sandeep Sharma 2 15 13 1 15 115.4 1 0


SRH vs RR match-up: Abhishek Sharma vs Avesh Khan

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, who has been used as one change bowler, could take the new ball against Abhishek Sharma, who scored against the RR bowler at a timid strike rate of 28.6.

However, Avesh never dismissed Abhishek in IPL but the SRH batter had become prey of Bout, Chahal and Ashwin in IPL.

Match ups: Abhishek vs Rajasthan bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Abhishek Sharma Trent Boult 5 13 21 1 13 61.9 1 0
Abhishek Sharma R Ashwin 3 28 18 1 28 155.6 1 2
Abhishek Sharma Avesh Khan 3 2 7 2 1 28.6 0 0
Abhishek Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 3 10 6 1 10 166.7 2 0


Other key match-ups: Rahul Tripathi vs RR bowlers

Match ups: Rahul Tripathi vs RR bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Rahul Tripathi Yuzvendra Chahal 8 50 55 2 25 90.9 5 0
Rahul Tripathi R Ashwin 4 30 27 1 30 111.1 1 1
Rahul Tripathi Sandeep Sharma 5 51 21 1 51 242.9 5 3
Rahul Tripathi Avesh Khan 5 27 17 1 27 158.8 4 0
Rahul Tripathi Trent Boult 5 14 17 2 7 82.4 2 0

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PricePaytm LayoffsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon