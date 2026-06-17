Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / NSE files draft papers for IPO nearly a decade after first listing attempt

NSE files draft papers for IPO nearly a decade after first listing attempt

Offer for sale of nearly 149 million shares; LIC not participating in the issue

national stock exchange, NSE, markets

NSE files its IPO papers after nearly a decade, moving closer to a stock market debut through a 6% offer-for-sale by existing shareholders. | Image: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), moving closer to a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) after nearly a decade. The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders collectively divesting around 6 per cent of their stake.
 
The IPO will comprise up to 148.9 million equity shares, or nearly 6 per cent of NSE’s paid-up capital, with a face value of ₹1 each. The issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds. All funds raised will accrue to the selling shareholders.
 
 
The issue is estimated to be worth about ₹30,000 crore, potentially making it India’s largest IPO to date, according to industry players. By comparison, the IPO of Hyundai Motor India raised nearly ₹28,000 crore in 2024.
 
Among the shareholders participating in the sale are State Bank of India, MS Strategic (Mauritius), and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Also Read

NSE

NSE files IPO papers after decade-long wait marred by regulatory delays

SpaceX

Soaking up capital: US stock markets may create new forms of riskspremium

IPO

Turtlemint sets ₹144-152 price band for ₹883-crore public issue

IPO

23 firms launch IPOs worth ₹27,000 cr in 2026; 236 proposals await launch

IFCI share price today

IFCI share price zooms 69% in 2026: Why is this PSU stock surging?

 
NSE received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Sebi earlier this year, clearing the way for the DRHP filing. As a regulated entity, the exchange was required to obtain approval from its sector regulator before proceeding with the IPO process.
 
The exchange had first filed draft IPO papers with Sebi in 2016 but was prevented from proceeding ahead amid regulatory proceedings and investigations.
 
Over the past few years, NSE has sought to resolve the regulatory overhang by settling certain cases and strengthening governance processes. It is awaiting settlement in the colocation and dark fibre matter -- for which it has made provisions. 
 
Once approved, NSE shares will be listed and traded on rival exchange BSE. BSE, in contrast, was listed on NSE in 2017.  NSE has noted that its revised settlement applications in respect of the Colocation and Dark Fibre matters were filed with Sebi in March 2026  are pending as at the date of the DRHP.
 
In March, NSE appointed a record 20 merchant bankers for the IPO. The syndicate includes Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, Nuvama Wealth Management, Avendus Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan, among others. The exchange also mandated mid-sized investment banks such as Anand Rathi Advisors, DAM Capital Advisors, Pantomath Capital Advisors and Equirus Capital.
 
NSE has also appointed eight legal advisers for the issue, including Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co, AZB & Partners, S&R Associates, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal.
 
Financially, NSE continued to post robust growth in FY26. The exchange reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,871 crore in the January-March quarter, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹4,967.6 crore from ₹3,771.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

More From This Section

jio

Reliance Jio IPO filing nears: A look at its rise, scale, profitability

Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio IPO

Jio set to file draft ‌papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report

Razorpay

Razorpay moves closer to market debut with confidential IPO filingpremium

SpaceX

With smooth SpaceX debut, Wall Street sets new template for mega IPOs

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay's confidential DRHP filing likely this monthpremium

Topics : National Stock Exchange Indian markets initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Portugal vs DR Coongo LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayUGC NET 2026 Admit CardVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowCredit Report CorrectionSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance