UltraTech, Ramco, Dalmia, JK Lakshmi Cement hit 52-wk highs in weak market

UltraTech, Ramco, Dalmia, JK Lakshmi Cement hit 52-wk highs in weak market

In FY 2025-26, cement demand growth is expected to rebound by 6-7 per cent owing to traction from the infrastructure and rural housing segments

Cement

Cement supply is estimated to be at 6 per cent CAGR over the period FY25-30. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement companies' share price today: Shares of cement companies are in demand, rallying by up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on a positive outlook. 
 
JK Lakshmi Cement surged 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹995 on the BSE. The stock price of the company is trading close to its multi-year high level of ₹998.40, which it had touched in February 2024.
 
Shares of UltraTech Cement hit an all-time high of ₹12,532.15, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day trade today. The stock price of the cement giant has surpassed its previous high of ₹12,341, hit on April 28, 2025. Dalmia Bharat (₹2,244.40) and Ramco Cement (₹1,101.10), up 2 per cent, are trading at their respective 52-week high levels.  In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.53 per cent at 83,265 at 01:40 PM.
 
 
In the past month, UltraTech and JK Lakshmi Cement have outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 2.3 per cent during the period.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Indian cement industry overview

Cement demand registered a moderate growth of 4-5 per cent in FY2024-25, following a healthy 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY2022-24. This moderate growth was primarily due to a high base from the previous fiscal year and a slowdown in construction activity during the first half of the current fiscal year, owing to an extended heatwave and labour unavailability due to elections. 

Furthermore, in FY 2025-26, cement demand growth is expected to rebound by 6-7 per cent owing to traction from the infrastructure and rural housing segments, JK Cement said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The outlook for the cement sector is positive in the coming year, given the Government's continuous focus on infrastructure development, higher budgetary allocation and various other initiatives for housing and road development. 
 
The infrastructure segment’s share has doubled from 11-13 per cent in FY2012-13 to 29-31 per cent in FY2023- 24, with a corresponding reduction in the share of housing, industrial and commercial demand. Going forward, JK Cement expect the infrastructure segment share to rise further to 32-34 per cent by FY 2028-29 due to the continued increase in central and state capital expenditure on roads, railways, metros, airports, and irrigation. 
 
Demand will be mainly driven by higher growth in the infrastructure and industrials segments as compared to the housing segment. Share of housing in total cement demand is estimated to decline marginally to 53-58 per cent over the next 3-4 years, while the share of infrastructure and industrials in total cement demand is estimated to improve to 42-47 per cent. 
 
Cement supply is estimated to be at 6 per cent CAGR over the period FY25-30, which would be lower than the demand CAGR of 7 per cent over the same period. As the demand is likely to outpace supply, the industry’s capacity utilisation is expected to improve gradually, which will help in the improvement in cement prices, according to ICICI Securities.
 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

