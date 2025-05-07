Operation Sindoor: How have stock markets reacted to India-Pak war in past?

Operation Sindoor impact on share market, India-Pakistan war: Indian stock markets were steady in trade on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, even as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated amid Operation Sindoor. The BSE Sensex index opened barely 692 points lower but soon recovered to trade around flatline for the better part of the day. At 12:20 PM, the 30-stock index was trading at 80,620 level, down 21 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 index fell 146 points at open, but recouped losses to trade at 24,388, up 8 points. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were up 1.4 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. On the contrary, Pakistan stock exchange crashed 5.5 per cent in the morning deals on Wednesday, and was lower by over 2 per cent at the time of writing this report. Indian markets' reaction today, according to analysts, has been in-line with the markets' historical trend after major escalation between India and Pakistan. Since the 1990s, several high-stake India–Pakistan episodes—from Kargil and Parliament attacks to Uri and Pulwama—have tested investor nerves. But the Sensex and the Nifty have consistently demonstrated remarkable immunity to sabre-rattling. Market corrections, if any, have been modest, short-lived and largely sentiment-driven. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY "Except for the Parliament Attack in 2001, all other incidents led to positive market returns over the medium to long term," said Abhishek Jaiswal, Fund Manager at Finavenue, a wealth management firm.
India-Pakistan war: How have markets reacted to past events?According to the company's analysis, the Nifty50 gave 16.5-per cent return one month after the Kargil War of 1999, nearly 4-per cent after the Mumbai 26/11 attack, and 6.3-per cent after the Pulwama and Balakot air strike of 2019. On the contrary, the Nifty fell twice after Indo-Pak tensions. It fell by 0.8 per cent a month after the Parliament attack of 2001, and 1.2 per cent after the Uri attack of 2016. Further, 6-months and 12-months after these attacks, Nifty generated positive returns in 4 out of 5 incidents each. In both the cases, Nifty was in the red after the 2001 Parliament Attack.
Nifty 50 Performance (%) Around Key India-Pak Events:
|Event
|Date
|1-month before
|1-M after
|3-M after
|6-M after
|12-M after
|Kargil War 1999
|May 3, 1999
|-8.3%
|16.50%
|34.50%
|31.60%
|29.40%
|Parliament Attack 2001
|Dec 13, 2001
|10.10%
|-0.8%
|5.30%
|-0.8%
|-1.3%
|Mumbai 26/11 Attacks 2008
|Nov 26, 2008
|9.00%
|3.80%
|-0.7%
|54.00%
|81.90%
|Uri Attack & Surgical Strikes 2016
|Sep 18, 2016
|1.30%
|-1.2%
|-7.3%
|4.30%
|15.60%
|Pulwama Attack & Balakot 2019
|Feb 14, 2019
|-1.3%
|6.30%
|3.80%
|1.70%
|12.70%