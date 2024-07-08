Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

MIDHANI witnessed a decisive breakout in the last trading week, soaring nearly 8 percent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction its 21 DEMA after consolidating near the 20 DEMA

market stocks us market share market bullish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – MIDHANI

View -   Bullish
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last Close – Rs 495.90

MIDHANI witnessed a decisive breakout in the last trading week, soaring nearly 8 percent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction its 21 DEMA after consolidating near the 20 DEMA and seems poised to continue its northward move in the comparable period.

Additionally, the counter witnessed a sloping trendline breakout, adding a bullish quotient to its undertone. On the oscillator
front, MACD signals a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey for the counter. Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' MIDHANI around Rs 490 | SL: Rs 450 | TGT: Rs 550-580.

NSE Scrip – NIACL

View -   Bullish

Last Close – Rs 273.85

NIACL has seen a volume-backed breakout after the substantial consolidation seen in the last couple of trading months. The counter has gained strong traction in the last couple of trading sessions from the cluster of its major EMAs on the daily chart, construing a positive development.

As a result, it is now positioned for a gradual reversal in the near future. On the oscillator front, 14-period RSI and MACD both signal a positive crossover, suggesting a potential upside move in a comparable period. Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' NIACL around Rs 270-265 | SL: Rs 240 | TGT: Rs 320-330.

(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior technical & derivatives analyst at Angel One Ltd, views expressed are his own)

Also Read

stock market trading

Buy ideas for July 8: HDFC Life, Cipla, SJVN; check target prices here

share market

Bull spread on Tata Motors, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Sell Nifty IT on the rise; resistance at 38,350, check other details here

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

VBL, MRPL among top picks of Anand Rathi for July 04; check key levels here

gold price

Gold strategy on July 3: Support at Rs 71,300; Resistance at Rs 72,000

Topics : Stock calls Stock Call Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani NIACL Markets Sensex Nifty Stocks to buy today Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon