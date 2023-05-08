Indian equities rebound on easing recession fears, gains in finance stocks



The Sensex is now 1,520, or 2.4 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index is 549 point, or 2.9 per cent, from their respective all-time highs registered on December 1. Easing recession fears and gains in financial stocks helped Indian equity benchmarks to end the session higher on Monday and recoup all the losses made in the previous session. The benchmark Sensex closed at 61,764, with a gain of 710 points, or 1.16 per cent—most since March 31. The Nifty ended the session at 18,269, with a gain of 195 points, or 1.08 per cent.



However, the outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings is still hazy as there is ambiguity regarding whether the rate hikes by central banks have peaked. While the US Federal Reserve indicated that it might take a decision on pausing rate hikes based on data, its eurozone counterpart has made statements to the contrary. Most global markets rose as risk sentiment improved following a sharp up move in the US markets on Friday. The US job numbers released on Friday tempered recession fears amongst investors. The nonfarm payrolls rose 253,000 last month, against an expected increase of 185,000. The unemployment rate fell back to a multi-decade low of 3.4 per cent.



Even the US job numbers have given rise to speculation amongst a section of the markets that the Fed might keep the door open to an 11th straight hike in June. A statement by European Central Bank (ECB) council member Klaas Knot stressed the need to hike rates amid a too-high inflation rate.

"Firm global cues triggered an upbeat start, which further strengthened with buying in select heavyweights as the session progressed. Participants are experiencing a roller coaster ride in the index for the last three sessions; however, the overall bullish tone is somehow capping the damage. We feel traders should continue with a cautious approach until we see some stability for a session or two,” said Ajit Mishra, VP of technical research at Religare Broking The rise in finance stocks, including the HDFC twins, also helped the indices to post gains. Friday's losses were largely on account of the decline in HDFC twins after global index provider MSCI announced that their merged entity would have a lower weighting than what the market was pencilling in. On Monday, HDFC Bank rose 1.2 per cent and contributed the most to Sensex gains. HDFC rose 1.3 per cent.



Going forward, investors will be keenly tracking the release of the US core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy and is tracked and watched by the Fed. Positive quarterly earnings and healthy macroeconomic data further kept investor sentiment high. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and goods and services tax (GST) collection during April signalled the resilience of the Indian economy despite the global headwinds.