Panacea Biotec jumps nearly 14% as Unicef raises order size for 2026, 2027

Panacea Biotec share price was trading at over one-month high on Friday

Panacea Biotec share price rose on December 26

Panacea Biotec jumped nearly 14% on Friday.

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Panacea Biotec share price today: Panacea Biotec Limited share price jumped nearly 14 per cent and touched the highest level in over two months. The sentiment for the stock turned bullish after the company informed that the value of the order from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has increased.
 
The Panacea Biotec share price surged 13.77 per cent to the day’s high of ₹409.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the highest level since November 13. The stock extended gains to the second session on Friday. 
 
On a year to date basis, however, Panacea Biotec share price has declined 7.65 per cent, as compared to a 9.88-per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index. On the National Stock Exchange, the counter has seen its 5.3 million shares change hands so far on Friday.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 
Panacea Biotec share price rose to a 52-week high of ₹581.90 on April 30, 2025, while it fell to a 52-week low of ₹281.10 apiece on February 28. 
 
The counter was trading 13.18 per cent higher at ₹406.50 as of 10:54 AM, as compared to a 0.19 per cent decrease in the NSE Nifty 50 index. 

Why did Panacea Biotec share price rise today?

 
Panacea Biotec Limited share price rose as the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) increased the order value for the supply of pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine for calendar years 2026 and 2027.  The global organisation has increased the order value for the vaccine by $2.55 million (₹23 crore) to $16.8 million, from $14.25 million earlier, for the year 2026; and by $2.70 million to $15.18 million, from $12.48 million earlier, Panacea Biotec said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 
 
That apart, the company received an additional award for the supply of Easyfive-TT, a pentavalent vaccine, worth $3.68 million for the calendar year 2027, the exchange filing said. 
 
The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) is yet to make the amended award public with information on the supplier's name, vaccines, duration of award, the total award value, and the awarded prices per supplier per product presentation per year, the exchange filing said.   ALSO READ | HEG, Graphite shares gain up to 3% in subdued market; brokerages see more upside 
On October 10, Panacea Biotec received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) for the supply of the World Health Organisation pre-qualified pentavalent vaccine named Easyfive-TT (DTwP-HepB-Hib) for the period between 2023 and 2027. 
 
A pentavalent is a five-in-one combination vaccine, which protects children from major life-threatening diseases. The vaccine usually provides immunity against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza. 
 
Financially, Panacea Biotec reported a standalone net loss of ₹15.64 crore during July to September (Q2FY26) compared to a standalone net profit of ₹1.3 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. During the same period, standalone total income grew to ₹9.08 crore as against ₹76.64 crore a year ago. 
 

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

