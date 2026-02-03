Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PB Fintech shares tank nearly 7% on fundraise for international foray

PB Fintech shares tank nearly 7% on fundraise for international foray

Shares of Policybazaar parent PB Fintech fell sharply after it announced plans to raise funds via QIP to pursue inorganic expansion in overseas markets

Indian equities, Indices, Stock Market, Trading

By the close of trade, the stock recovered marginally to end at Rs 1,462.25 on the BSE, down 6.41 per cent from the previous close.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, fell over 7 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced plans to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to pursue inorganic business expansion in international markets. The decline came on a day when the broader market gained 2.54 per cent, or 2,072 points.
 
By the close of trade, the stock recovered marginally to end at Rs 1,462.25 on the BSE, down 6.41 per cent from the previous close.
 
During the analyst call, the management said it has been evaluating overseas markets over the past three to four years, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe.
 
 
“We have spent the last three to four years looking across markets — the Middle East, Southeast Asia and European markets. We evaluate these opportunities based on market size and our ability to transform those markets. While we have not identified any specific target yet, this is an area we want to work towards and are fairly convinced is the right move at a stage when our Indian business is very strong,” the management said.
 
Analysts at Macquarie Capital flagged risks associated with unrelated diversification.

Also Read

PB Fintech share price, q3 results

PB Fintech falls 4% post Q3; analysts flag QIP, healthcare foray risks

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Policybazaar, Hyundai Motor, Paytm, Tata Power

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team of officials in New Delhi on Feb 1 | Photo: PTI

Union Budget 2026-27 impact: Markets may be at an inflexion point

gold

Gold extends biggest fall in over a decade as rally snaps; silver down

government bond, bond market

Govt's FY27 borrowing plan pushes up yields higher; rupee gains

 
“PB Fintech announced that it is planning a board meeting to approve a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to pursue inorganic opportunities in local or international markets through strategic investments, acquisitions or partnerships. There have been concerns around capital allocation following the earlier hospital venture and now with expansion into international markets,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital.
 
Earlier this year, PB Fintech raised $218 million in a seed round for a new healthcare venture, PB Health. The investment will be used to establish its initial hospital network in the Delhi NCR region and to accelerate product development and technological innovation. PB Health said its initial focus will be on setting up a 1,000-bed hospital network in Delhi NCR, with plans for phased expansion.
 
Analysts at JM Financial said, “The company has also proposed a QIP, subject to board approval, to fund international expansion. With the healthcare foray already demanding management bandwidth, we believe this could lead to further volatility.”
 
PB Fintech is sitting on a cash pile of over Rs 5,000 crore, and the proposed QIP suggests the possibility of a large acquisition, which could result in 5–6 per cent dilution.
 
“While management indicated that any acquisition would be EPS-accretive, it would need to be executed at a significant valuation discount, as Indian markets are unlikely to assign PB Fintech’s current trading multiple to an international entity,” the analysts added.
 
PB Fintech reported a 165 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 189 crore in Q3FY26, supported by healthy income growth. Operating revenue rose 37 per cent to Rs 1,771 crore from Rs 1,291.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market Close: Bulls rule D-Street as Sensex zooms 2,073 pts; Nifty at 25,728 on India-US deal

Varun Beverages reported 33 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹260 crore, backed by 14.8 per cent increase in revenue on Tuesday.

Varun Beverages slips into red, stock down 6% from day's high post Q4 nos

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex swings 1,345 pts intraday, ends 944 pts higher; Nifty tops 25,050

Bajaj Corp to step up focus in personal care

Bajaj Consumer hits 7-year high, stock zooms 49% in 9 days; here's why

Indian rupee, rupee

Rupee sees best day in 6-years; analysts see more gains on US trade deal

Topics : Stock Market Policybazaar QIP Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance